Xi: China faces a “serious situation” when the coronavirus death toll reaches 56

January 25 (UPI) – China’s President Xi Jinping said his nation is facing a “serious situation” as the death toll from the coronavirus has increased to 56, with 1,985 cases of infection.

On Sunday, the China Global Television Network reported 46 mainland deaths and a total of 10 in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. There were also 49 cured and 2,684 suspect cases.

One day earlier, Xi convened the Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo in Beijing.

“Life is of the utmost importance. An order is issued when an epidemic breaks out. It is our responsibility to prevent and control it,” Xi said, according to Xinhuanet.

He told party committees and governments at all levels that their top priority was to treat infected patients, speed up the increase in medical staff, and coordinate civilian and military medical resources.

“Party committees and governments at various levels, under the guidance of the Central Committee, must make appropriate plans to contain the virus,” the South China Morning Post state broadcaster CCTV quoted.

“Hubei Province must see virus prevention as the most important task and must take more stringent measures to prevent the virus from spreading in the province and spreading to other areas. Isolation treatment should be applied to all infected patients.”

The authorities have been instructed to ensure adequate supplies to Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province and the epicenter of the outbreak. No vaccine has been developed.

Xi said monitoring, control and warning should be followed. This includes the timely, accurate and transparent transmission of information to address concerns at home and abroad.

Another 180 new cases of pneumonia with new coronavirus have been confirmed in Hubei Province, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus to 1,459 in mainland China.

According to the state media China National Radio, three doctors in Beijing were reportedly infected with the corona virus on Tuesday and Saturday. Two doctors came back from Wuhan and the third sat next to a doctor from Wuhan at a meeting in Beijing.

The virus, which probably started in a meanwhile closed fish market in Wuhan City in December, has spread to all provinces of China, except for the remote autonomous regions of Qinghai and Tibet.

On Saturday, the Hubei Province Health Department announced that there were 77 new cases in Wuhan, four new cases in Shiyan City, 13 new cases in Jingmen City, and 13 new cases in Xiaogan City.

In Wuhan, social media videos show patients in crowded hospitals. The Wuhan City Health Commission said in a statement that the city lacked beds and long outpatient lines.

The authorities have placed tens of millions of people in 11 cities under indefinite travel restrictions to curb the spread.

The city of Wuhan, usually a transportation hub, has been closed since Thursday. There are currently 15 Chinese cities in Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, blocked. It affects more than 57 million people. Lock orders vary from city to city, but all have experienced a standstill in public transport. In Wuhan and near Huanggang, markets, cinemas, streets, train stations and airports were closed.

Chinese New Year celebrations, which started on Saturday, have been canceled in Beijing, Hong Kong and other major cities to control the spread of the virus.

Ten countries outside of China have 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus: Thailand, five; Australia, four; France, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, three; South Korea, USA, Vietnam two; Nepal, one.

The number of cases in Australia rose after three people traveling from China to Sydney in Australia tested positive for the coronavirus, city health officials said.

In Hong Kong, the city’s organizers canceled a marathon that would otherwise take place in a couple of weeks for fear of the spread of the corona virus when Hong Kong increased its response to the “emergency” virus. The 70,000 participants in the marathon will receive a refund.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said other major events like the Spring Festival and the Lantern Festival are also canceled. The school is also canceled until February 17th.