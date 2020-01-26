Xi describes the situation as “serious” since the number of China viruses increases to at least 54

BEIJING – China’s leader described the increasing spread of a new virus on Saturday as a serious situation as cities struggled to contain a disease that infected more than 1,610 people and killed at least 54 people, from the epicenter of the outbreak in central China to Hong Kong.

President Xi Jinping’s statements, which were reported by the state television broadcaster CCTV, took place at a meeting of communist party leaders on New Year’s Day, the country’s largest holiday, which was slow in celebrations.

In a move that could mean fewer Chinese tourists to Japan, travel agents have been told to stop all group travel, the state-owned English-language daily China Daily reported, citing the China Association of Travel Services.

Millions of people traveling for the holidays have fueled the spread of the outbreak across the country and overseas after it started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The vast majority of infections and all deaths occurred in mainland China, but new cases are emerging.

With numerous Chinese tourists coming to Japan for the New Year holidays, the Japanese authorities have stepped up airport controls. The airlines were asked to distribute health statements while the companies warn their employees.

According to the China Outbound Tourism Research Institute, more than 7 million trips abroad are made during the seven-day vacation period through January 30, compared to 6.3 million the previous year. According to the Chinese online travel agency Trip.com, Japan is the main foreign travel destination, followed by Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

The Japanese Ministry of Health said on Saturday that it had confirmed a third case of the deadly virus in the country. The woman, a 30-year-old Wuhaner, arrived in Japan on January 18.

According to the ministry, she was said to have had no symptoms at the time of arrival, but developed a fever and started coughing on Tuesday evening.

She visited a hospital in Tokyo on Thursday and was later tested positive for the virus.

However, she was not hospitalized, has only minor symptoms and lives in her hotel room.

Canada announced on Saturday that Toronto Public Health had received notification of the first alleged coronavirus case in a resident who recently returned from Wuhan, the government said in a statement.

“The person is stable and is hospitalized,” it continues.

A day earlier, Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases – four each, while France confirmed three, the first in Europe and the second in the United States, a Chicago woman who had returned from China.

At the heart of the outbreak, which has already closed 11 million residents, Wuhan banned the use of most vehicles, including private cars, in city centers from Sunday, according to state media. Only authorized vehicles would be allowed, the reports said.

The city will distribute 6,000 taxis to neighborhoods, led by local committees, to help people get around when needed, China Daily said.

In Hong Kong, chairwoman Carrie Lam said her government would increase its response to the emergency, the highest, and close elementary and secondary schools for another two weeks, in addition to this week’s New Year holidays. They will reopen on February 17th.

Lam said direct flights and trains from Wuhan would be blocked.

In view of the growing strain on the health system in Wuhan, the official Xinhua news agency reported that the city was planning to build a second provisional hospital with around 1,000 beds. According to the city, another hospital will be completed on February 3.

The new virus comes from a large family of so-called corona viruses, some of which cause nothing worse than a cold. It causes cold symptoms such as cough and fever and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can worsen pneumonia, which can be fatal.

China cut trains, planes, and other connections to Wuhan, as well as local public transportation, on Wednesday, and continuously extended the blockade to 16 surrounding cities with a total population of more than 50 million people – more than in New York. London, Paris and Moscow together.

China’s biggest holiday, the New Year, took place on Saturday in the shadow of the virus. The authorities have canceled a large number of events and closed important tourist destinations and cinemas.

Temples closed their doors, Beijing’s Forbidden City and Shanghai’s Disneyland closed, and people canceled restaurant reservations before the holidays, usually during family gatherings, sightseeing tours, and other celebrations in the country of 1.4 billion people.

“We originally planned to return to my wife’s hometown and buy train tickets for the departure this afternoon,” said Li Mengbin, who was walking near the closed Forbidden City. “In the end we canceled. But I’m still happy to celebrate the New Year in Beijing, which I haven’t had in a few years. “

Temples and parks were adorned with red streamers, paper lanterns, and booths, but some places began to degrade the decor.

People in China wore medical masks in public places, such as grocery stores, where workers distributed hand disinfectants to customers. Some parts of the country had checkpoints for temperature measurements and made masks mandatory.

Authorities in the severely affected Hubei Province reported 13 more deaths and 323 new cases on Sunday. The latest figures from Hubei, the epicenter of infection, would put the total nationwide number of confirmed infections at 1,610, based on figures previously released by the central government.

The contagion continued to focus on the provincial capital, Wuhan, which accounted for seven of the new deaths and 46 of the newly confirmed cases, the Hubei Health Commission said.

The French automaker PSA Group wants to evacuate its employees from Wuhan, quarantine them and then bring them to France. The State Department said it was working on “possible options” to evacuate Wuhan French citizens “who want to leave.” No further details were given.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that the U.S. government is arranging a charter flight on Sunday to evacuate its citizens and diplomats from Wuhan.

About 1,000 American citizens are said to be in Wuhan, and the U.S. consulate there is aimed at those who are known to offer them a seat on the plane, the report said, quoting a person familiar with the matter.

The Chinese National Health Commission said it would engage medical teams to deal with the outbreak the day after videos on the Internet showed how many people in masks that were lined up for exams and complaints had rejected their family members in busy hospitals.

The Chinese military deployed 450 medical personnel, some experienced in previous outbreaks, including SARS and Ebola, who arrived in Wuhan late Friday to help treat many hospitalized viral pneumonia patients, Xinhua reported.

Xinhua also said medical supplies are being brought to the city, including 14,000 protective suits, 110,000 pairs of gloves, masks, and goggles.

The rapid increase in deaths and illnesses reported does not necessarily mean that the crisis is getting worse, but could reflect better monitoring and reporting of the virus.

It is not clear how deadly the new coronavirus is, or whether it is as dangerous as the normal flu that kills tens of thousands of people every year in the United States alone.

