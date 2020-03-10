Communist dictator Xi Jinping finally showed his face in Wuhan, China, on Tuesday after months of chaos, panic and death at the epicenter of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

Xi had largely avoided being seen in public since China announced the discovery of the new coronavirus on January 20, almost a month after local authorities closed a wild beef market in Wuhan, where authorities initially believed that the virus originated. Xi visited a Beijing hospital to take photos with face masks in mid-February when the capital has not yet documented a large number of cases, but otherwise made his presence known through photographs of private meetings with figures of the elite Communist Party in state propaganda. In January, when China was preparing to identify the unknown Wuhan virus, Xi simply left the country for an allegedly pivotal visit to Myanmar.

Instead, his second commander, Prime Minister Li Keqiang, visited Wuhan in January, a week after the official announcement of a breakup.

Chinese state media have struggled to make Xi’s visit to Wuhan a positive sign for the world that the outbreak is declining and that Wuhan is finally safe enough for the dictator to risk being there. It was also sought to argue that Xi had been personally orchestrating the coronavirus response throughout the outbreak, posting infographics listing phone calls and meetings where Xi was allegedly involved in security at his Beijing office.

Xi made several stops on Wuhan on Tuesday, including Huoshenshan Hospital, the building that China claims to have built in less than two weeks to accommodate quarantined coronavirus patients. He also visited quarantined Wuhan visitors; State media did not say if the people Xi was visiting were coronavirus or Wuhan residents forced to quarantine that did not turn out to be positive. Wuhan, a city of 11 million, is under complete quarantine, as are many other urban areas throughout Hubei Province.

“Xi learned about the hospital’s operations, the treatment of patients, the protection of medical workers and the scientific research there,” said state-run global advertising firm Global Times. Xi also visited officials from the local Communist Party, and “held a meeting with a view to thoroughly deepening the reform,” which the Times did not elaborate.

“Xi personally commands the war against the epidemic. He has been attentive to epidemic prevention and control work, and has given oral or written instructions daily,” insisted the Global Times. The newspaper said Xi’s visit “sends a strong signal to the whole country and to the world that China is rising from the darkest moment in the midst of an outbreak and that the fight against the epidemic has entered the next stage”. , analysts said.

“The turning point in the national fight against the China epidemic has arrived,” the newspaper continued.

Xinhua, the Chinese Communist Party’s news agency, quoted Xi as saying that the outbreak “has basically stopped,” in Wuhan and Hubei in general.

“Xi said that after hard work, the situation in Hubei and Wuhan has shown positive changes with significant progress, but the prevention and control efforts are still difficult,” Xinhua said.

Communist Party officials in Wuhan and at the provincial level took advantage of Xi’s visit to demand praise from the dictator, who has been largely absent from the coronavirus response. According to the South China Morning Post, officials had previously told all Wuhan residents “should be taught to thank Xi Jinping and the party for the outbreak manipulation (Chinese coronavirus)” with “extensive thank you education campaign. ” Xi purged the party leaders in the region in February, and the party in Beijing blamed local officials for initial coverage and inadequate preparation of the premises to contain the virus, replacing them with current party leaders, all faithful Xi.

“Wuhan is a city of heroes and Wuhan is a hero,” said Ying Yong, the head of the Hubei Communist Party, on Tuesday. “(Wuhan’s people) … have shown resilience and strong will … Therefore, I express my sincere gratitude to the Wuhan and Hubei people.”

Wuhan on Monday documented 19 new cases of Chinese coronavirus, the lowest number since the outbreak. Hubei has by far confirmed the largest number of cases in the world: 67,760 in the press and 3,024 deaths. A great deal of evidence suggests that the Communist Party has deflated significantly these numbers by failing to properly test those with coronavirus symptoms and to disappoint badly with the death of “pneumonia” caused by coronavirus. China has also expanded the censorship of Internet commentary on the virus and has arrested individuals for speaking openly against the poor response to the Communist Party virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which has been discouraged from identifying the Chinese coronavirus as Chinese, has repeatedly praised China for its work on containing the virus, currently present in 115 nations and territories.