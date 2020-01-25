Xi warns of a “serious” situation when China rushes to build virus hospitals | world

People wearing protective masks stand in front of the main entrance to the Forbidden City, where a notice can be seen that the site is closed to visitors for security reasons after the outbreak of a new corona virus, in Beijing, China, January 25, 2020

WUHAN, January 25 – President Xi Jinping warned Saturday that China is facing a “serious” situation as authorities take urgent measures to stop the spread of a virus that has killed 41 people and overwhelmed hospitals at the epicenter of the health emergency ,

The world’s most populous country struggled to contain the disease, which had affected nearly 1,300 people, and built a second field hospital to relieve crowded medical facilities and close more travel routes than the country marked Lunar New Year.

“As long as we have solid trust, cooperation, scientific prevention and healing, and strict guidelines, we will definitely be able to win the fight,” said Xi after other countries reported cases.

In Wuhan, the epicenter of the emergency, 450 military doctors were deployed to treat patients in the city center, where a seafood market was identified as the center of the outbreak.

On Saturday, when they were supposed to be celebrating, those waiting in a city hospital were angry and frustrated.

“It takes at least five hours to see a doctor,” a woman who did not want to be named told AFP.

A man in his thirties said that some people had to wait two days.

The Wuhan authorities will build a second new hospital within 14 days, the state media said, adding 1,300 new beds.

You have already started building a new field hospital to counter the outbreak. According to state media, this could happen in just over a week.

Xinhua official news agency said the two new hospitals in Wuhan would be similar in size to the makeshift facility built to fight SARS in Beijing in 2003 when 650 people died on the mainland and Hong Kong from the disease.

Doctors who arrived in military aircraft late Friday include doctors with experience in fighting SARS or Ebola. They are admitted to hospitals where beds are reported to be tight due to enthusiasm for infected patients and concerned locals.

The country’s most important celebration was almost canceled for at least 56 million people when the authorities expanded travel bans in central Hubei to curb the spread of the virus.

At a roadblock on the eastern outskirts of Wuhan, the police turned away a handful of vehicles trying to leave the city.

“Nobody can go,” an official told AFP.

But the police allowed some doctors who had gone home on vacation to return to the city to help in overcrowded hospitals.

“You need us to go there or you’re too exhausted,” said one of the women, pulling a suitcase.

The government says that most of the cases were in Hubei and most of the deaths related to people who already had pre-existing health conditions.

Referring to fears that the virus could spread further, Beijing will stop long-distance bus service, which reaches and leaves the capital of 20 million people, as of Sunday.

The National Health Commission also ordered nationwide measures to detect and isolate people who carry the virus on planes, trains and buses across the country.

Xinhua said on Saturday that checkpoints for temperature measurements have been set up at 387 train stations across the country.

Meanwhile, the city government informed tourists from Hubei in Haikou, the capital of the island province of Hainan, that they would have to spend 14 days in a hotel to undergo a central medical observation.

Foreign citizens should be evacuated from the virus-infected Wuhan in the next few days.

Protect yourself

The residents of Wuhan filled with masks, gloves and disinfectants.

“Everyone is just trying to protect themselves,” said a man in a surgical mask in a busy pharmacy.

But the man expressed confidence in the communist authorities.

“The government takes care of it. It’s not a problem. “

The virus has caused worldwide concern because of its similarity to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The new virus has now infected people across the country and in almost a dozen other countries, with France reporting that three cases have been confirmed there – the first known European infections.

Beijing’s Forbidden City, Shanghai Disneyland and a section of the Great Wall are many attractions that have been closed as a precaution. China’s box office revenue for Friday’s New Year celebrations was only a tenth of the previous year as people stayed away from the crowds.

“Usually we celebrate as a family. I don’t even visit my parents because of the virus, ”said Wang Fang, a 49-year-old Wuhaner.

“It will be great to weather the outbreak.”

Trump praise

Xi led a Communist Party leadership meeting calling on regional governments to “make the safety of the masses and their physical health a top priority,” the state media said.

Xinhua said the Standing Committee agreed to set up a working group that Hubei would visit.

In Hong Kong, where five people have so far been tested positive for the virus, city guide Carrie Lam declared the situation to be “emergency” and the schools that are currently on vacation remain closed until February 17th.

China’s aggressive response was particularly praised compared to the SARS outbreak when it was accused of being sluggish and blocking the international community.

“China has worked very hard to contain the corona virus,” tweeted US President Donald Trump hours after the US confirmed its second case.

“The United States greatly appreciates its efforts and transparency,” he added.

The World Health Organization stopped on Thursday declaring a global emergency that would have led to increased international cooperation, including possible trade and travel restrictions. – AFP

