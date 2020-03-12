Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro with Snapdragon 720G SoC, 5.020mAh Battery Introduced in India – tech

Xiaomi upgraded its popular Redmi Note series in India on Thursday with two new smartphones. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro are the latest Xiaomi smartphones and both phones come with different designs, improved performance and features.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three storage variants, starting at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage priced at Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 18,999.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Redmi Note 9 Pro also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is priced at R99 15,999.

The first sale of the Redmi Note 9 Pro will take place on March 17th through the mi.com store, Amazon India and Mi Home. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available March 25 on the same platforms.

The new Redmi Note 9 Pro series comes with a refreshed design featuring a hole-punched camera, and Xiaomi calls it a “point-of-view”. The smartphones also have a different rear camera module. Both phones come in three color options: “Interstellar Black”, “Aurora Blue” and “Classic White”.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch FHD + display with a 20: 9 ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor also used in Realme 6 Pro.

The rear camera setup has a primary 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens (120 degrees), a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel proximity sensor. The camera app has also been upgraded with a new icon at the top and a professional color feature. For the selfie, the front camera is 32 megapixels.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 5.020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone has a side fingerprint sensor and face unlock. In addition to Gorilla Glass 5 protection, it also has an IR blaster spray protection layer. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also comes with ISRO’s out-of-the-box NavIC technique.

Specifications for Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro have a similar set of specifications. Differences exist in several areas, such as the same 5,020mAh battery, but with 18W fast charging. The Redmi Note 9 Pro also has a quad camera setup, but with a primary sensor of 48 megapixels. The selfie camera is also a 16 megapixel sensor.

.