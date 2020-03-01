xi’s-point-out-take-a-look-at-to-japan-could-be-delayed-until-finally-autumn,-report-claims

Tokyo and Beijing are leaning toward delaying Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state stop by to Japan, initially prepared for early April, as the neighbors fight a coronavirus outbreak, the Sankei newspaper reported Sunday.

Citing diplomatic sources in both nations around the world, the paper reported the stop by was most likely to be postponed right up until autumn or afterwards.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed a information meeting that preparations for Xi’s stop by had been going forward.