XPG enters the gaming notebook market with 15.6-inch XENIA

XPG, the gaming arm of the prolific storage provider ADATA, has just announced its first gaming notebook, XENIA. Designed in collaboration with Intel, the 15.6-inch XENIA is based on the 9th generation Intel Core platform and is paired with the NVIDIA graphics cards. Internally, the laptop uses XPG / ADATA parts everywhere, including XPG’s high-performance SX8200 PCIe 3.0 M.2 1 TB SSD, as well as 32 GB of XPG DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM memory. And while XPG is entering a very crowded gaming notebook market, the group is still looking for a memorable start.

For their first gaming laptop, XPG took a rather popular approach, starting with a 15.6-inch laptop based on an Intel + NVIDIA platform. The black laptop is available in two configurations – replacing the NVIDIA GPU used – with XPG which creates a notebook robust enough to keep up with the kind of heat that comes from a powerful gaming notebook. And, since it’s a gaming notebook, it comes with a 144Hz display and RGB keyboard lighting.

Since its founding, XPG XENIA has been using an Intel i7-9750H hex-core Coffee Lake Refresh processor. This isn’t exactly a new processor and raises some questions as to why XPG didn’t opt ​​for Comet Lake; however Comet Lake did not move the needle significantly, so the i7-9750H is still quite capable with a 2.6 GHz core clock, with a turbo core clock up to 4.5 GHz.

The i7-9750H is in turn associated with the high-end memory and storage parts of XPG. On the memory front, all models are equipped with 32 GB of DDR4-2666 memory in SO-DIMM format; and while XPG hasn’t gone into the memory configuration, the 2 x 16 GB DIMM configuration is a safe bet. Meanwhile, storage is provided by a 1 TB NVMe M.2 XPG SX8200 Pro SSD, a Silicon Motion SM2262EN-based drive that is rated for read and write speeds of up to 3500/3000 MB respectively.

As mentioned earlier, XPG XENIA includes a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panel with a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. Unfortunately the company hasn’t published much more about it, so it’s unclear what the color gamut is and typical performance characteristics. Being a game-oriented laptop, it is likely only capable of covering the sRGB range. In particular, any support listed for variable update rates is absent.

In turn, that pair of NVIDIA GeForce GPUs drive that high refresh rate display. The base model XENIA comes with a GTX 1660 Ti with 6 GB of VRAM, while the high-end SKU comes with a more powerful GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q with 8 GB of VRAM.

As for the keyboard, XPG uses silent optical-mechanical switches, with RGB LED backlighting per key to allow users to customize the design and appearance of XENIA. For mouse movement, it has a trackpad with precision glass clicks.

In terms of connectivity, on the wireless front the laptop comes with the latest Intel AX200 wireless adapter, which offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and BT 5.0 devices. Meanwhile, wired connectivity includes a single USB Type-C port with 3 Thunderbolt capability, a USB 3.2 G2x2 Type-A port and two USB 3.2 G2x1 Type-A ports. And for displays and audio, there is an HDMI port as well as separate headphone and microphone jacks. The laptop also offers Gigabit Ethernet, via an RJ45 port on the back of the machine.

Overall, XENIA is not the lightest and most portable 15-inch gaming notebook on the market; even with the magnesium alloy frame, you are observing a weight of up to 1.85 kg, contained in a laptop with a size of 356.4 x 233.6 x 20.5 mm. However XPG makes good use of that space, including a 6-cell 94 Wh battery; therefore, although it will not be a laptop that will play on a battery all day, it has all the power that a laptop can legally contain. For lighter workloads, XPG rated the laptop to run for up to 10 hours.

Specifications of the XPEN XENIA gaming notebook

XPG Xenia (RTX)

XPG Xenia (GTX)

processor

Intel Core i7-9750H (2.6 GHz Base, 4.5 GHz Turbo)

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB Max-Q

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6 GB

Screen

15.6-inch IPS 144 Hz 1080p

Memory

XPG 32 GB DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM

storage

SSD XPG SX8200 PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 NVMe 1 TB

Networking

Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6 / w BT 5.0

Battery

6 cells 94 Wh

Ports

1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3

1 x USB 3.2 G2x2 Type A

2 x USB 3.2 G2x1 Type A

1 x HDMI

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

Dimensions (WxDxH)

356.4 x 233.6 x 20.5 mm

Weight

<1.85 kg Price (USD) ~ $ 1699 ~ $ 2199

To complete XENIA is the XPG software, which includes the XPG Prime application. Although still in beta, XPG Prime allows users to choose between power saving, performance and battery balance modes. The software can also be used to monitor system information such as the current speed and temperature of the watch and even allow users to customize the RGB LEDs inside the keyboard.

In conclusion, while XPG has not released any official MSRP information for laptops, a quick look at the first retail lists shows the GTX 1660 Ti model which costs $ 1699, while the RTX 2070 model comes in at $ 2199. The laptop will be available soon in the United States, Mexico and Taiwan, while XPG also claims that other markets outside these three countries will see XENIA hit retail shelves in the third quarter.

