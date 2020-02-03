Y Not Festival announces the 2020 lineup and unveils the tree planting initiative

The Y Not Festival has announced its lineup for 2020, with Royal Blood, Richard Ashcroft and the Bombay Bicycle Club topping the list.

In addition to the festival program, which will take place in Pikehall, Derbyshire, from July 23 to 26, a new tree planting initiative was also presented, in which a tree is planted for every festival participant.

In addition to the headliners, Pale Waves such as Craig David TS5, Rag N Bone Man, Levellers, James, Eve, Annie Mac and Mr Motivator will play the 2020 edition of the festival.

Dream woman, Jade bird, The Amazons, Sundara Karma and more are also on the bill.

⚡LIKE & RETWEET AND YOU CAN WIN AN 8 PEOPLE XL BELL TENT, 8 VIP TICKETS WITH THURSDAY ENTRANCE AND A £ 200 BAR TAB !!! ⚡

Y Not is pleased to welcome Royal Blood, Richard Ashcroft, Craig David, the Bombay Bicycle Club, Rag N Bone Man, Levellers, James and Frank Turner + LOAD MORE pic.twitter.com/CLd3SZkhse

– Y Not Festival (@ynotfestival) February 3, 2020

In addition to planting a tree for each participant, the festival has already planted trees for many bands, including suitably an ash tree for Richard Ashcroft, a bamboo tree for the Bombay Bicycle Club, and a Royal Oak tree for Royal Blood.

“This year we’re planting a tree for everyone participating in the Y Not Festival to help the planet and the beautiful Peak District,” the initiative says.

“The many thousands of trees planted will help us develop a more sustainable future – and now these amazing acts are rooted in the history of Y Not in several ways.”

Royal Blood was announced alongside The Streets for the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth in August.

Last year they told NME about their upcoming third album and called it “strange and scary”. “All things that are scary should feel strange at first,” they said.

“If you have a new accessory or piece of clothing that feels scary, feel a little self-confident when you go out in it. Then you capture your reflection and find that you look damn cool. It’s one of them for us “If you are not afraid, it means that you have not touched anything new or fresh. I think we have been waiting for the fear.”