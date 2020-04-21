YA Spring Fiction Roundup: NPR

The girls are pushed to their limits and want to decide how much they are ready to go to live, to be remembered and to protect what they love in these three releases of young adults in the spring.

You know for something a little different when the YA romance starts with a penis exploding.

Alexis and her tight-knit group of best friends have a secret: They’re magical. Wild and unpredictable, their magic jumps out of them and unites them to make them way more powerful than they can really handle. Then, one night, Alexis makes a poor choice that results in a very dead young man. Dressed up to reveal their abilities, the girls have to work together to put the right things – or at least, cover things up, by bringing the bond of friendship and magic to the breaking point.

Magical powers are generally the thought of fantasy fiction, but When We Were Magic they aren’t really all that interested in the fantastical. It also has all the trappings of a thriller, as it starts with crime and a corpse. But instead of overcoming these genres, he fully engages with the inner workings of teenage girls – their novels, their friendships, and the deepest conflicts of their heart. Magic and dismemberment never really make the point.

Are the relationships in this book strong? I found myself asking this, but I’m not sure how useful a question is. Maybe these magical links between impulsive and tempestious girls are actually dangerous and disturbing – but everything to do with feelings seems to be dangerous when you’re in the thick of it.

When We Were Magic is brave and brave and wears its emotions up its sleeve, it captures the kind of complicated teenage relationships that are so intense, they feel like magic.

Ashley, the girl at the center of Be Not Far from Me, is the kind of girl who knows her way around the woods. When a camping trip with friends goes awry and you find yourself lost in the desert with a mangled foot, you know what you need to do: Keep moving, no matter what. Because the red streaks breaking in her leg mean she only has a few days to save herself, assuming something else doesn’t kill her in the meantime.

Stories lost in the wild are inherently compelling. We are fascinated by what happens to a person when all the vestiges of humanity are removed and survival becomes the sole purpose. Ashley is a bunch of relatable teen angst, and as her choices grow more and more fierce, we become her biggest hope and regrets. But even at her lowest moments, her competence and zeal are so impressive that it is impossible not to contend with her by making choices that would have been unthinkable when she was sitting around a firefight with her friends at the. beginning of story.

This is a slim, jaw-dropping look at a girl who has already gone through so much, looking down on a world of pain and suffering – and deciding she will do whatever it takes to survive.

Everyone knows about Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arguably the most famous composer in history. But not everyone remembers the older sister of her brother, Nannerl, who was also a musical prodigy and composer. As children, they had the royal courts of Europe, playing for kings and queens. And in the quiet moments – the hours spent crashing along unpaved roads in a carriageway – they made their own magical world: The Kingdom of Back.

This historical fantasy imagines that this magical world was more than the fantasy of two gifted children. What if it was real? What if his incantations spill over into the compositions and lives of the Mozart brothers? At first, it seems like a beautiful dream, but the dream quickly turns into a nightmare that will send them out for the rest of their lives.

This is a harrowing historical detail that changes the focus of a novel, and the richness and potential of the material is evident. The Mozart brothers are best friends and rivals, and Nannerl’s burning desire to remain remembered as an artist and not just a footnote is light, especially when we know the result. This conflict and the appearance of the Mozart family’s travels and trials are all compelling.

Somewhat less compelling are the fantastic elements. The magical Kingdom Denizens of Back feels like fairy tale basic fare, and Nannerl’s adventures there lack the passion of the book parts that focus on her real-life struggles. . In truth, the complex relationship between two brilliant brothers is enough to hang a story on, and the moments in which you pass through are the strongest.

Caitlyn Paxson is a writer and artist. It is a regular review for NPR Books and Quill & Quire.