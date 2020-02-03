Yad Vashem apologizes for videos depicting Soviet engagement in World War II

February 3 (UPI) – The Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum issued an apology on Monday for presenting content that downplayed the Soviet Union’s participation in World War II and the Holocaust at the World Holocaust Forum.

The museum sent a letter for publication in the Hebrew edition of the Haaretz newspaper on Tuesday, in which it featured videos that did not mention the crimes of the Soviet Union during World War II, and also included maps that imprecise the borders of Poland and its neighboring countries showed.

“Unfortunately, there were some inaccuracies in the videos that went with the event, particularly in a video that was meant to highlight key points about and during World War II and the Holocaust, which were a partial picture of historical facts and possibly one Imbalances have made an impression, “said Prof. Dan Michman, director of the International Institute for Holocaust Research in Yad Vashem.

The videos contained no reference to the division of Poland between Soviet Russia and Nazi Germany in 1939 or the occupation of Western Europe in 1940, and contained no reference to Ukraine and confused concentration camps with death camps.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was a keynote speaker and guest of honor at the Jerusalem event, which was sponsored by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

“We apologize for the very unfortunate misfortune that has happened. These videos do not reflect the perspective of Yad Vashem’s research on these issues,” the letter said. “As an institution, our obligation to Israel and the Jewish people to stick to historical facts and investigate to counteract attempts to blur and falsify is the political discourse in different countries.”