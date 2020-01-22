Yad Vashem: Jerusalem’s Holocaust Memorial | Life

This image, taken on January 21, 2020, shows a view of the ceiling in the Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. – AFP picture

JERUSALEM, January 22 – Yad Vashem, the extensive Holocaust Memorial Center in Jerusalem, reports on the extermination of six million Jews by Nazi Germany.

The 20-hectare complex is set to host dozens of heads of state and government this week to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, a concentration and extermination camp built by the Third Reich in Poland, in which more than a million people died.

Here are the key facts about Yad Vashem, who was launched in 1953 by the Israeli state to help commemorate and explore the Holocaust.

4.2 million names

Yad Vashem’s visitors move through an exhibition that traces a historical narrative of the rise of the Nazis in the early 1930s, the confinement of Jews in ghettos and the mass killing in gas chambers in the camps.

“Our goal is to tell the story of the Holocaust, but also to be a beacon that reminds the world of what happens when anti-Semitic and murderous ideologies are in power,” said Yad Vashem spokeswoman Iris Rosenberg AFP.

The final feature of the main exhibition is the iconic Hall of Names, which documents the identity of more than 4.2 million Holocaust victims in rows of files that enclose visitors in a dome structure.

Yad Vashem researchers are still trying to identify the remaining unnamed victims.

In a separate underground cave there is a memorial for the estimated 1.5 million children who were killed during the Holocaust.

The eternally dark cave is illuminated only by the reflection of candles, while the names, ages and countries of origin of the murdered children are continuously read out.

“Righteous” Princess Alice

The memorial, which is freely accessible, records over a million visitors from all over the world every year, according to Rosenberg.

In addition to testimonies from survivors and a Holocaust library with around 120,000 titles in 54 languages, Yad Vashem also includes an exhibition dedicated to those who tried to save Jews from Nazi extermination.

The list, known as the list of the righteous among the peoples, has more than 40,000 names, including prominent figures such as Oskar Schindler and the Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg.

Prince Charles, who will attend the royal visit to Yad Vashem tomorrow, also has a personal connection to the righteous list.

His grandmother, Princess Alice, was posthumously honored by Yad Vashem in 1993 for protecting a Jewish family in Greece from the Nazis.

According to Yad Vashem, the Gestapo became suspicious of Alice protecting the Cohen family in their home and questioned them, but the princess pretended not to understand her and cited her partial deafness.

Prince Charles will also visit his grandmother’s grave in Jerusalem.

Unprecedented event

A trip to Yad Vashem is an almost obligatory stopover for foreign dignitaries who visit the Jewish state.

However, Rosenberg said that tomorrow’s event was “unprecedented” due to its size. World market leaders from more than 50 countries are expected.

“The presence of these leaders underlines that anti-Semitism is not just a problem for Jews but for society as a whole,” she told AFP.

“When Jews are in danger, societies are in danger.” – AFP