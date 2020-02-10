Yahoo Data Breach: The real winners are not the ones asking for $ 100, but the ones to receive $ 30 million

Here we are almost eight years later after Yahoo! data breach, where people saw a high-tech giant (again) fall victim to a series of data breaches that began in early 2010.

Therefore, thanks to a lawsuit filed against Yahoo, the company has finally reached a proposed settlement, which you may have received in September for an email.

However, our curiosity goes deeper into the disgusting $ 30 million the legal team is about to make in their efforts to resolve the matter … if you say it.

This compromise is perhaps one of the most offensive decisions in an asset that will always outweigh the cash value: our data.

RECAP: What to do if you want your settlement money

However, if you haven’t already claimed according to the email instructions, now is your time to act, because it’s time-of-essence.

Earlier this week, you may have received this email from Yahoo informing you of a data breach settlement, so listen to it, because now is your time to act.

Yahoo! which is now a member of Verizon, has agreed, under the terms of the proposed settlement action, to pay $ 117.5 million from the fund to settle all recorded claims dating back to five different data breaches that occurred from early 2012 to in 2016, to 3 billion users across the globe. So be on archiving.

He was an active Yahoo! User during 2012-2016?

The first step is to determine if you had a Yahoo account active between 2012 and 2016. If you fall into this category, you can apply by email or email, with the option to add two years of free credit tracking.

Already have free credit card tracking? Then file for “alternative compensation”

If you can show that you already have credit tracking, for example, from Equifax data breach, you can customize your filed claim by asking for “alternative compensation”, which will give you a staggering $ 100. Do not take out your steak knives yet.

Although that number may be as high as $ 358.80, this prize depends on the number of claimants. In other words, the cut depends on how many other people are reading this article and the countless other instructions out there.

Have you been out of pocket?

Traditionally speaking of data breaches, there are almost certainly outrageous costs for us consumers. Although digital security services, identity theft mitigation, or even after the breach.

The Real Winner doesn’t own $ 100 … They have $ 30 million

But if consumers can recall, analyze and substantiate specific losses incurred as a result of the violations, adding up to $ 25,000 in restitution, there is something else here – the legal team that secured the settlement.

But what about the nature that surrounds this settlement?

Everything.

You would think when it comes to data, justice and resolution would be the only goals here. Unfortunately, the truth could not be further from the courtroom.

The settlement is not about justice. It’s about who can exploit an incident that affects all of us. The settlement only allows up to 194 million Yahoo! users in the US and Israel affected by the violations to seek compensation.

If you are thinking in order, fall in love with it.

How can anyone claim that this arrangement is just a joke?

So where does the rest of the compensation go? In the pockets of the legal team. And as a lawyer myself, I even find this disgusting.

According to recently filed court documents, the legal counsel for the prosecution who secured this offensive infringement settlement is currently awaiting the final signature of Lucy Koh’s judicial authority for approval, which will award them remuneration.

Commenting on the settlement on CNBC, cybersecurity expert Joseph Steinberg predicted that the actual amount of compensation that Yahoo users would receive was likely to be much lower.

“Everyone probably has free credit monitoring at this point,” Steinberg said. “If you expect to receive $ 100, you’ll probably be quite frustrated.”

But at the end of the day, if you want to reserve the right to sue these violations in the future, you’ll need to send a letter to the settlement manager by March 6.