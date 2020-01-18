Yama manages to sumo | The Japan Times

Life after professional sumo (for those who do not qualify for elder status) is generally quite prosaic.

The vast majority of wrestlers work in regular jobs. Most lose a lot of weight and are often indistinguishable from other people in their chosen job within five or 10 years.

If you’ve lived in Japan for a long time, there is a possibility that you were unwittingly dealing with a real estate agent, restaurant owner, or massage therapist who is a former rikishi.

However, some wrestlers take a completely different path. One of them is the former top department head Yamamotoyama.

Known simply as Yama these days, the 35-year-old has become a Hollywood star since moving to the United States after being released from ōzumō due to game manipulation.

At 266 kg, Yamamotoyama was the heaviest Japanese rikishi in history and had a very successful college career before making the leap to the professional rankings in 2007.

His first two years in Ozumo went well and he made it to No. 9 Maegashira before falling back into the banzuke ranks due to weight and injury problems.

It didn’t seem like Yamamotoyama in the ring had been successful enough to show off his career in anything big in Japan, but the Nihon University graduate wasn’t waiting to find out.

After attending an Indian reality TV show, he moved to the United States and appeared on numerous television programs. In addition to Keanu Reeves, he also received roles in the music videos Ed Sheeran and One Direction and in one of the John Wick films.

Virtually every American commercial that has been shot with a sumo wrestler in the past few years also includes Yama.

Yamamotoyama may not have conquered the professional sumo world in Japan, but he has a justified claim to be the most visible rikishi outside.

