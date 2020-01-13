Yamaha’s warning about instrument cases after Ghosn’s flight becomes viral

Loading...

A tweet from Yamaha Music Japan Co. that made people aware of the dangers of putting someone in an instrument case has been going viral for days after the former chairman of Nissan Motor Co., Carlos Ghosn, fled Japan.

The tweet published on Yamaha Wind Stream on Saturday, the company’s account for information on wind instruments, mentioned that tweets about getting into a large instrument case had “made the rounds for reasons that should not be touched”.

– January 11th 2020

It advised people not to try it because “it is too late for an unfortunate accident to happen.”

The post, which was retweeted over 50,000 times on Monday afternoon, was replied with responses such as “(you will) suffocate, so it is better not to go into a case” and “(I) have no plans to escape overseas in a private jet, so it’s okay. “

The company followed with another tweet Sunday and thanked the broad response because it “just tweeted something that was very obvious” and again required the correct use of instrument cases.

– January 12th 2020

Ghosn, who was awaiting trial for financial misconduct prior to fleeing to Lebanon, is said to have been hiding in a large suitcase that usually stores concert equipment when he fled a private jet from Kansai International Airport in Japan on December 29.

The details of Ghosn’s escape remain patchy, but various media reports that the 65-year-old, supported by private security forces, hid in a suitcase that was too large for airport scanners before being loaded onto the plane.

In a pool interview with Japanese media organizations in Beirut last Friday, Ghosn again declined to comment on his escape. He just said, “I never said that my exit from Japan is legal” and that he planned this without his lawyers or family members knowingly.