Yamazaki organizes your home with furniture that is for sale

Call this sale a way before spring cleaning.

Yamazaki is a “clutter slaying” brand that makes minimalist but highly functional furniture to help you organize your life better – and they are over a century old and know their neat craft.

Huckberry is currently offering a 15% discount on a variety of baskets, storage baskets, carts, tables, trays and shelves – and that’s a discount on prices that were already pretty low.

Three favorites:

A three-stage roller that can be easily stowed away in your kitchen or bathroom.

Tower rolling slim storage trolley

An unobtrusive and portable surface to rest your food and drinks on during a Netflix binge.

Frame side table

Five key hooks and an integrated shelf for your mail.

Rin magnetic key holder with tray

