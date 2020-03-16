Yamiche Alcindor Reacts to Trump’s Racist and Sexist Reply

PBS Newshour’s Yamiche Alcindor appeared on Morning Joe Monday early morning and was asked by co-host Mika Brzezinski to clarify President Donald Trump’s “blatantly racist and sexist” reaction to her coronavirus-related problem during a Friday night Rose Yard press conference.

The White Home press convention led by President Trump released a variety of CEOs from many private sector companies alongside members of his administration’s process force, in the direction of the stop of which he fielded inquiries. Alcindor adopted up on Trump’s declare that the he took “no responsibility” for the failure to produce coronavirus tests and questioned about his disbanding of the White House pandemic business.

“The officers left the administration abruptly,” she observed, in advance of asking “what duty do you choose to that? And the officials that labored in the workplace explained that the White Dwelling shed beneficial time due to the fact that workplace wasn’t disbanded. What do you make of that?”

“Well, I imagine it is a terrible dilemma,” Trump replied, in advance of deferring to Dr. Anthony Fauci standing at the rear of him, and incorporating “when you say me, I didn’t do it. We have a group of people.”

Brzezinski came out of the clip noting “you ponder improper with him. A ton of individuals, Yamiche, feel he is blatantly racist and sexist when he states points like, that is a unpleasant question. He usually appears to have a problem with you.”

To Alcindor’s credit rating, her remedy was not targeted on Trump’s individual attack on her and in its place focused on the continued troubles at the White Household bordering the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

