yang-kyung-gained-describes-performing-with-“crash-landing-on-you”-co-stars-hyun-bin-and-son-ye-jin

Yang Kyung Gained outlined Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin on “Soo Mi’s Aspect Dishes”!

Yang Kyung Won acted in the drama “Crash Landing on You” with the two stars and been given praise for his special chemistry with them.

Throughout the March 4 broadcast of the cooking show, Yang Kyung Gained praised Hyun Bin’s very good looks, stating, “Except for when we were being acting, I could not satisfy Hyun Bin’s eyes. Handsomeness just exudes from his complete body.”

Yang Kyung Won was questioned how he could act like he hated Son Ye Jin when she is so gorgeous. He responded that it was thanks to his very poor eyesight, detailing that his blurry eyesight helped. He included, “Son Ye Jin arrived to established fully ready as Yoon Se Ri, so I was ready to see her as Yoon Se Ri rather than Son Ye Jin. I was so grateful.”

“Crash Landing on You” came to an conclusion on February 16.

