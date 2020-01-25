Yang Se Chan and Jun So Min to have their compatibility checked on “Running Man”

The members of “Running Man” will know their fortune in the next episode!

In the January 26 episode of the SBS variety show, fortune teller Park Sung Joon will reveal his fortune for the new year. The members were nervous because it was the first time in two years that they had gotten their fortune about the show, and the unexpected results put them in shock.

In particular, Yang Se Chan and Jun So Min had their compatibility checked. Park Sung Joon revealed, “There is someone here who suits you particularly well, and that is Yang Se Chan,” shocking everyone because they are the official “Running Man” couple. The fortune teller added that they were extremely compatible, and the two members were puzzled by the outcome.

There was also a member who cried when he was told his fortune. HaHa, who had previously been told by Park Sung Joon that his “long, dark obscurity will continue,” looked extremely nervous before his fortune was revealed this year. When Park Sung Joon revealed his fortune for 2020, HaHa couldn’t lift his head for a while and suddenly burst into tears, agitating everyone on the scene.

Discover the members’ fortune for 2020 in the next episode, which will be broadcast on January 26 at 5 p.m. KST.

