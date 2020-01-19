Yang Se Chan follows his heart and chooses Jun So Min as a partner

The Yang Se Chan-Jun So Min love line is more entertaining than ever!

During the broadcast on January 19 of “Running Man” on SBS, Chorong, Kang Han Na, Geum Sae Rok and Lee Joo Young of Apink appeared as guests.

Before the start of their mission, the men were asked to choose their partners by giving them a plush doll.

Yang Se Chan came out as the first person to choose a partner, so the other male members asked, “What type of partner would you like?”

He replied, “It’s trivial, but I would like someone who had a nice wink to come here.” Get out when we officially start (the game)! “

Before introducing themselves, the members asked, “Is there anyone you are thinking of?” What about their hairstyle? Yang Se Chan replied, “I really like short bobs. “

All eyes were on the couple as Yang Se Chan finally met his new partner, and he couldn’t help laughing when she greeted him with a wink eye.

When Yoo Jae Suk encouraged him to make up his mind, Yang Se Chan asked, “Wait, don’t I have to choose it?” Oh, so I’ll wait a bit. “After everyone laughed at his sudden push-and-pull method, Yang Se Chan clarified,” Okay, I’ll decide after I see it. “

After Jun So Min winked at Yang Se Chan again, he couldn’t hide his happy smile. Finally, he commented, “I will do what my heart tells me to do,” and gave Jun So Min the stuffed toy.

Although everyone seemed ecstatic at his cool comment, Jun So Min pouted saying, “What is it!” It’s not funny at all. I was joking but you gave it to me so seriously! “

As the new couple walked to the side, Ji Suk Jin asked, “Wait, are they partners now?”, To which the other members teased, “Didn’t you know all this time?” Do you know where we are now? “

“Running Man” is broadcast on Sunday at 5 p.m. KST.

Check out the latest episode of “Running Man” below!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?