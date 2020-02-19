[yang-se-jong-enthusiastically-requires-on-unique-physical-appearance-in-“dr.-passionate-2”]

Yang Se Jong will be generating his triumphant return to Dol Dam Healthcare facility for the initially time in four yrs.

On February 19, agency Great Folks Entertainment produced driving-the-scenes photographs from Yang Se Jong’s distinctive appearance shoot on “Dr. Passionate two.”

It was previously verified that the actor would be earning a distinctive cameo in the sequel of “Dr. Romantic,” which was his debut drama in 2016. At the finish of episode 14, viewers got a peek of Dr. Do In Bum’s return when he walked into Dol Dam Healthcare facility and said, “This area is nevertheless the exact.”

In the pics, Yang Se Jong transforms into Dr. Do In Bum and smiles as he reads the script. According to the studies, the actor devoted a good deal of time to his unique visual appeal and showed an extraordinary feeling of responsibility.

The remaining two episodes of “Dr. Passionate 2” will air on February 24 and 25 at 10 p.m. KST.

