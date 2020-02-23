[yang-se-jong-is-thrilled-to-reunite-with-han-suk-kyu-but-unhappy-to-meet-up-with-ahn-hyo-seop-in-“dr.-intimate-2”]

“Dr. Intimate 2” has dropped new stills of Yang Se Jong’s cameo visual appeal in the forthcoming episode!

The SBS drama follows the life of physicians at the Dol Dam Hospital. In the very first time, Yang Se Jong played Dr. Do In Bum, the son of Do Yoon Wan (Choi Jin Ho) who went from becoming bitter and egocentric to warm and selfless simply because of Kim Sa Bu (Han Suk Kyu).

The stills for episode 15 function Kim Sa Bu, Do In Bum, and Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop). Do In Bum warmly embraces Kim Sa Bu who is also joyful to see him. On the other hand, Do In Bum coldly disregards Seo Woo Jin, and Website positioning Woo Jin doesn’t just look thrilled to fulfill him possibly. Questions are mounting over what the delicate tension involving Search engine marketing Woo Jin and Do In Bum could be a result of, and viewers are keen to obtain out why Do In Bum returned to Dol Dam Clinic.

This scene was filmed at a established in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province this month. When Yang Se Jong appeared on the established with a vibrant expression on his confront, the actors who had been getting ready for the shoot ran out to warmly welcome him. Moreover, Yang Se Jong and Ahn Hyo Seop, who formerly appeared alongside one another in the drama “30 But 17,” couldn’t conceal their joy and eagerly shook fingers and hugged every single other. Yang Se Jong also greeted every of the crew users who labored with him in the initially season.

Production crew Samhwa Networks explained, “Thanks to Yang Se Jong, who readily accepted the special visual appearance, we will be in a position to present a richer and more thrilling story line. Please seem ahead to the broadcast of Do In Bum’s return to Dol Dam Medical center.”

Episode 15 of “Dr. Intimate 2” will air on February 24 at 9: 40 p.m. KST.

Verify out the most current episode with English subtitles now!

Check out Now

Enjoy the very first season of “Dr. Romantic” beneath if you haven’t presently:

View Now

Source (one)