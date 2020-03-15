Yankees minor leaguer has coronavirus

Tampa, Florida. —The New York Yankees minor leaguer tested positive for coronavirus, making it the first known player to partner with a major league to sign COVID-19.

Yankees minor leaguers were spending time on the team’s minor league complex

Zach Briton, a representative of the Yankees, recently said the team had voted to stay in Tampa for voluntary training

The start of the MLB regular season has been postponed for at least two weeks

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Sunday that “young players” were affected but could not be identified. According to Cashman, the player was “well better” and his condition subsided, but he was still isolated.

“He did not interact with our major league players,” Cashman said in a conference call.

Miami Marlins, on the other hand, is the first organization to completely close the complex. Big Leaguer was told to take a break and avoid group activities.

Marlins’ move was not a mandatory league requirement but a team decision. MLB was expected to update the club on its health policy on Monday.

Some of the Miami players have homes near the Jupiter Spring Training Complex and plan to stay there. Others go home.

Following the outbreak, the MLB and unions have recently let players choose to stay at the spring camp, return to their off-season home, or go to the club’s hometown.

Yankees athlete representative Zach Briton said on Friday that the team had voted to stay together in Tampa and continue voluntary exercise.

“I’m convinced that the numbers will change,” said Cashman.

Cashman met with major league members on Sunday in light of a virus-positive case at the minor league complex opposite George M. Steinbrennerfield, and described their current plans as “ players say nothing. ” Did not issue it. ” But he said, “I think the situation will change,” as players process the information.

Cashman said the minor league complex was closed until March 25, and some minor league players and staff were isolated. He said that both the major and minor league complexes have undergone extensive cleaning.

The MLB has canceled the remaining spring training schedule on Thursday, stating that the first day scheduled for March 26 has been postponed for at least two weeks.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, they can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. Most people recover from a new virus within a few weeks.

According to Cashman, the virus has not been tested on any Yankees organizations other than the affected minor leaguers.

The team said that an unidentified player was spending his entire time in the minor league complex and was not ending with the main stadium and facilities used by the major leagues. Cashman said it was unclear how and where the players got infected.

Cashman said players were tested Friday morning and the minor league complex was closed. He said positive results were confirmed from late Saturday to early Sunday morning.

The Yankees were on the east coast of Florida for an exhibition when the MLB suspended its spring training schedule. Every day, new developments appear throughout the baseball landscape.

“Sunday is fundamentally different from Thursday,” he said.

