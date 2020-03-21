“Yanta Curfew” and How the States Spend It – Everything You Need to Know – News from India

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of the ‘Janta curfew’, the central government has asked all states to ensure their success in breaking the transmission chain of the coronavirus, which killed 4 people and infected a record number on Saturday. total to 278. All states also announced several precautions to prevent people from leaving their homes on Sunday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., which is voluntary curfew.

Although ambulance services will remain open in all states, it is important to know the key constraints that will remain in place.

DELHI

Restrictions imposed on gatherings of more than five people in the capital. Delhi subway services will remain suspended all day and will be available between 6am and 8am on Monday only for those involved in basic services.

50 percent of buses in the state capital will not operate tomorrow. A complete ban on the movement of buses on Sunday was not implemented, bearing in mind possible urgent requests.

Cars and taxis will also disappear on the road in the national capital, as several unions have provided support for the Janta curfew.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also urged people to interrupt their morning walks due to the appearance of coronavirus.

Major markets like Cannaught, Chandni Chowk will remain closed.

Maharashtra

The Mumbai monorail will be closed and so will Mumbai Metro One operating on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor at 11.4 km.

Central Rail will cancel all its 120 rail lines on Sunday from 4:00 to 10:00 pm.

All four Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) – Kalyan, CSMT-Panvel, Panvel – Thane and Nerul-Belapur Central Railways will operate 1106 local trains on Sunday. The Western Railway will operate 800 local train trains on Sunday thanks to the “Janata Police Station”.

The state government also plans to allow only those employees involved in basic train services in Mumbai to prevent traffic jams,

Public recreation and entertainment venues like cinemas, shopping malls, parks, clubs will remain closed.

UTTAR PRADESH

Subway trains across the state, including Lukvi and Noida, will not operate. Public and city bus lines will be closed from 6pm to 10pm.

The Muzaffarnagar district jail authorities will not allow visitors to meet with inmates during “Yanta curfew”.

Public places for entertainment and recreation are excluded or people are advised not to stand.

TAMIL NADU

The state’s bus and metro lines will be suspended on Sunday. Private carriers and owners of mini-buses were also asked to provide support and not operate their vehicles.

The liquor stores in the country will remain closed on March 22, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed a “Janta curfew”.

Furthermore, by March 31, the state government had already closed all parks, gyms, malls, cinemas.

Gujarat

Apart from restrictions on movement and transport of people for ‘Janata Curfew’, it is reported that the state government has made a decision to lock Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara by March 25.

Telangana

Telangana has extended the Janta curfew to a 24-hour closing time of 6am on Sunday. While emergency services, including medical, fire and electricity, will be open, others, including shops, malls and other shopping establishments, have been asked to close voluntarily.

Telangana Road Transport Buses (TSRTC) would not operate for 24 hours and buses from other states would be stopped at the borders.

The Hyderabad subway station would be closed but five trains remained on standby to participate in any emergency.

Haryana

State transport buses will not run on the roads, and public entertainment venues like restaurants, cinemas, shopping malls, etc. will remain closed. However, establishments providing basic services, such as grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, will remain open in the state during “Yantai curfew” on Sunday.

Karnataka

Bengaluru police have warned people that action will be taken against certain sections of the law if it is unnecessarily opened on Sunday during “Yanta curfew”. People are asked not to even go for a walk to prevent the virus from spreading.

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Restrictions on movement and gathering of people similar to curfew will be introduced in Kashmir on Sunday to prevent the coronavirus epidemic.

HIMACHAL PRADESH

Public transportation buses are suspended and all interstate transportation is suspended from midnight March 21 until further orders.

NORTH EAST

The 12 airports in the Northeast region, which fall under the category of essential services, will continue to operate on Sunday during ‘Janta curfew’ and domestic flights will continue to operate.

Uttarakhand

Medical professionals and others involved in providing basic services will remain exempt from curfew.

Bihar

Bus services, restaurants, banquet halls will remain closed. Over 4,000 temples were also ordered to remain closed in order to avoid gathering people to pray.

Chhattisgarh

All government offices in Chhattisgarh, with the exception of emergency and emergency services, remain closed until 31 March.

. (ToTranslate tags) Covid19