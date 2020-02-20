[yara-shahidi-shares-attractive-selfies-with-her-mother-in-advance-of-gucci-milan-fashion-present]

Yara Shahidi is a golden goddess at the Gucci manner demonstrate through Milan Fashion Week Fall/Wintertime 2020-21 on Wednesday (February 19) in Milan, Italy.

The 20-year-previous grown-ish actress was joined at the presentation by Amandla Stenberg.

Ahead of heading to the present, Yara shared a few of selfies with her mom Keri.

“Seeing double xx,” she captioned the pics on Twitter.

A enthusiast commented that Yara and Keri ought to remake Freaky Friday, and she responded, “The ideal matter is we’re the same human being in different bodies by now so if we switched absolutely nothing would change 😂”

You can capture Yara on an all new episode of developed-ish TOMORROW (February 20) at 9pm ET on Freeform!