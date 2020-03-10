Yasser Lester answers 11 questions

In 11 Questions, A.V. The club asks interested people 11 interesting questions and then asks them to recommend one of our next interview.

Actor, comedian and writer Yasser Lester wears all of these hats as part of the evil comic ensemble Black Monday. Former Girls and Carmichael Show author, Horatio Sanz, often plays the role of a stock broker (also known as Yassir), who is witnessing and commenting on all the tricks and backs in the center of Jordan Cahan and David Caspe. Showtime drama. Lester also worked behind the scenes; Don Cheadle wrote “7042”, one of the episodes that follows modest roots and stays in season one.

It is safe to say that Lester is ready to study abroad; he also joined the star-studded soundtrack of Duncanville, Fox’s latest animated sitcom. A teenager who is better than most adolescents on social media sounds influenced by Yangzi (probably as such). Among the premiers, Lester DHX, Salt Lake City and Ed Sheeran applied their multiple deficit skills to 11 questions.

1. What does a candle look like?

Yasser Lester: God, honestly, like, cheesecake. Here it is. This is the real answer. This or my mother’s sweet potato paste. I probably know that people have success or something more serious. But when it comes to a constant cheesecake scent, I feel like it’s a good day today.

2. What is your favorite album from high school?

YL: Probably 400 degrees for minors. I listened without interruption. Then another DMX I listened to behind … And there was X. (Laughs.) I was a very aggressive young man who didn’t do anything.

AV Club: Did you have to hide your musical tastes from your parents or were you listening to these albums in your car while going to school?

YL: I did skateboarding in high school – not good, but I did. And this music is what motivates you. But there are so many people from that time on. I listened to OutKast’s Stankonia continuously, but I don’t know. If you choose one of the most interesting speakers, what will we do next. Waiting, Tchaikovsky. Tchaikovsky listened without interruption.

3. Which conspiracy theory do you think is most appropriate?

YL: I’ll be real with you. This is something that has created a little space between my friends and family. The thing is, I don’t want to say which one, as it will be an explosive part of the interview and then I apologize. How I say this is not what I know (it is impossible). I firmly believe we are going to the Moon. I know the world is not flat. But do you just feel that the world is so unpleasant, that almost everything should be rooted in the truth?

AVC: The reason why so many of these ideas get trapped is that people see a little truth.

YL: Really. What do you really know? I don’t know the whole conspiracy theory, but I don’t know if the White House is technically or not, it’s a good time to download it, or that Trump was actually set to destroy it. American democracy. (Laughs.) Like I said, “Oh, yes, we just didn’t vote for him. It’s a trick to burn America. “

4. What’s your first reaction to politics?

YL: I feel that being Black in this country means that you “love the political process”. So, for the first time, I was disappointed with politics, and everything back in high school. With regard to the 2000 presidential election, I had to be a trainee or a young man. Yes, in 2000, I was in high school. We had to make an election, and it was between John Kerry and George W. Bush. I remember when George W. Bush got 99.9% of the vote. When John Kerry announces his numbers, there is something like “And John Kerry got seven votes.” It was as if I, my brother and the other five were black. Which is crazy. I just remember at that moment: “No hope”, you know what I mean? For the first time, I realized that people don’t even vote in their favor – they just vote for what they hear. And then you realize, “Oh, no one really knows or doesn’t know anything.” We just listen to our parents or a maniac shout on TV, and it applies to both parties. I think the Democrats think they are smarter than they really are. No, you just read Infinite Gesture and you think it’s interesting. But you have to tell the truth, you haven’t really done any research.

5. Who would you call if you needed help to bury a body?

YL: I have a friend with tones, not tons. It extends. Jesus. (Laughs.) But I have some friends. I will even mention their full names. I would also call my brother, Isaiah Lester, a writer on Black business, because he is a) strong and b) he is my brother. And this is something you both have to consider about the chances of staying calm. I think we are trying to be calm in this situation. We generally do not intend to bury the body.

AVC: For the sake of this we are talking about burial and then hiding, so you really have to think about who can keep it a secret.

YL: Indeed, you do not bury the body and then you will be liberated. It was generally crazy to get you there. So either my brother or my best friend would be Reza Riazi, who is also a producer because Hollywood makes people feel better about it. You know, it’s a strange city. He is also strong. To keep quiet, I relied on my beloved Chelsea Devantez, but I didn’t want to get in touch with her. He (Bless This Mess) is a writer and I don’t want to mix his career. My brother and Reza had to save their lives for themselves.

6. What’s your favorite Halloween costume you’ve never worn?

YL: It will be a complicated answer. First, I really hate Halloween. I think it’s just for children. Every time I see a grown man dressed in a Halloween costume, I really want to have an adult like the hate crime who wears Halloween costumes. As I said, I don’t think I ever go to Halloween, because in my youth my mother loved to save money and made all our clothes. When I was 7 years old, I wanted to become a Wolverine from the X-Men. So he bought a $ 7 yellow T-shirt and sweat pants. He drew a line to look like a suit and put one of the black black Zorro masks over my head and eyes. Then Wolverine’s wrinkles gave me a long, magical nail. I was like, “These are not pawns. There are knives. “It just made me look like an angry bird. I had my talons. But this is one of the only clothes I remember. I’ll go with someone because it was just bad. I liked it because it was so bad.

7. If your proximity to your industry was a destination, where would you like to live and why?

YL: I would love to live in a quiet place, so Palm Springs or Salt Lake City. Maybe Santa Barbara? You are still in a place where postmates can get it, but there’s just no one there, you know what I mean? There is no one around. So it would be Palm Springs or Salt Lake City. Remember, I’ve never been to Salt Lake City. I have no idea what it is. I have a feeling that I’m not drinking, smoking, or being influenced by anything religious. You just feel like people are hanging out there, you know?

8. How did you first learn about birds and bees?

YL: There was a boy in my class, be it kindergarten or first grade, and he wore a “sex wax” shirt that he used. It was an ad for some surf shop and it wasn’t “Sexy Wax” and all the kids at school were like, “Oh my god, sex.” So I came home that day and just didn’t use it in the right context. I just said, “Hey mom, can I have a cup of sex cereal?” or something. And he said, “What? What would you say? Grain grain? “I said, ‘Yeah, you know, everyone was talking about it at school.’ So he told me: “You use sex as a modifier. Sex is not like that. Allow me to “So it violates what sex is, and I swear to God that it is true.

The next day we have to attend a church event. Outside our apartments, someone threw or threw a jar of mayonnaise, so the mayonnaise was spilling everywhere and we were riding a car to go to church with my family and all my family. the mother points to mayonnaise and said, “Look Yasser, it’s like sperm.” Like everyone else, what’s happening? I was very young.

9. What is the hill you want to die for?

YL: I’m not even doing this for a promo, but Taylor Cox has a fun podcast, Hills I On On. I was over it, and I said that black herb is the worst thing that ever happened to humankind. I don’t want to repeat that. Do you know where I am going to die? The Ed Sheeran didn’t get enough credit. (Laughter.) You squeeze your voice, it’s crazy.

AVC: I’m sorry, I didn’t say that. But please, let me tell you a little bit about it, as it has tons of bonuses and money.

YL: I feel like there are some musicians who really make good black quotes. When you listen to Ed Sheeran’s song “Perfect”, it’s a trash can, but you’ll still dance. But my point is that people make fun of it because it is short and ugly and red. I look like, yes, but every song is a barrier. I say this, we treat Ed Sheeran that we’re very involved with female musicians: “I don’t want to hit them, emirates.” So I say that, despite her success, she is still the first male artist to be selected. People say, “Oh, the songs are still black,” but can’t get away from their looks.

AVC: He’s everywhere – he was just in that movie Yesterday– Being everywhere is not the same as respecting everywhere.

YL: Really. Remember what appears on Game Of Thrones and people say, “Dead!” They said. I dont know. I have a love for young Sheeran.

10. What culture and art do you refer to when your day is bad?

YL: I go to the opposite of the area where I work. So I generally don’t watch TV and movies to feel better. I listen to funk music that sounds like old Parliament or Spinners or something that makes you dance. Brothers Johnson, Marvin Gaye. I also love visual art and painting, so I’ll look at one of my art books. Conor Harrington and Janiva Ellis – I just look at their pieces and I also say, “Even though my day is failing, people are doing good things today. In general, it re-centralizes me.

11. If you knew the date of your death?

YL: Oh my god, that’s hard. You know what it is, it’s not hard. Even if it ended today or tomorrow or something, I would love to know. I know that people are more concerned about the recount, but I think it’s not an egotistical approach. In fact, you can fill this time with your family and friends. In fact, you can only make a suitable farewell against the leap. There was a rapper who died this morning and he was not sick. I just went to the instagram because I don’t really know who that person was. The image was in front of an Escalade 15 years ago. But my point is that he had no idea he was coming, because I don’t think he would be the last. Do you know what I mean? What I want to say is to prepare my surroundings. The idea that you can’t really prepare everyone or even yourself, but you can really say “I love you” and make sure everyone is set up properly. I really wanted a legacy cement, you know a little bit more. I know some people: “I should be famous” or “I should do it”. You realize how unimportant this is and you will be with the people you really love. I know it’s kind of corn, but what it is.

Bonus 12 from Da’Vine Joy Randolph Question: What’s your guilty plea when you think no one is looking?

YL: I really do not work in the shadows. In fact, this is a lie, you know what it is, I get old food and throw it all because I don’t want to eat, and I’m like, “OK, leave it alone.” All I can do is get in the trash bin if there is no one around and I don’t take it out, but I just go to the trash and eat it. Usually it is still in some kind of bag, but sometimes it is not. So I only eat Flamin ‘Hot Cheetos out of the trash can or from foods like cherry Laffy Taffy or Butterfinger Bite. Just stand on top of the trash can, eat and think about what I will do for the rest of the night. So, you might say, eating out of the trash can.

AVC: What would you like to ask them without knowing who is the next person we will talk to?

YL: Alcohol ban – do you know what? Let’s not make it special. What kind of food was there everywhere you ate? Not your favorite food, but there must be something you can buy everywhere. Does that make sense?

AVC: Of course. How will you respond?

YL: I would like to have soda everywhere, or biscuits made with cream soda or almond milk. I wish I could just go to McDonald’s and be like, “Give me a bakery and a cookie Crisp.”

