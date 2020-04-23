Ye Dil Mera Episode 26: Aina Is Haunted By Recollections of a Forgotten Earlier

Hum Tv set has a winner with Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui starrer, “Ye Dil Mera.” Although the exhibit has been criticized for choppy enhancing and sluggish path, the potent story and riveting performances by the show’s direct cast have been drawing in viewers. Most not too long ago, we have found that Aina and Amaan are now on opposite “teams” with Amaan trying to get justice for his relatives whilst Aina is identified to show her father’s innocence.

Episode 26 carries on with Aina (Sajal Aly) and Amaan (Ahad Raza Mir) in Darya Bagh with Aina striving to verify Farooq’s (Adnan Siddiqui) innocence as Amaan humors her. The flip in the dynamics of their marriage are seen not only to the viewers, but also Amaan as Aina can make it crystal clear that their marriage is around in all significant areas of it. When Aina stumbles throughout her childhood property, she’s haunted by voices and reminiscences, shaken more soon after talking to a caretaker who fills in far more blanks about the proprietors.

Aina bumps into Amaan in her terror and asks him to explain to her about the dwelling, but Amaan denies recognizing anything at all. Afterwards, Aina also contacts Nargis Bua (Naima Khan) and confides in her about her mission and Amaan’s “baseless” words about Agha Jaan. Bua is shaken and tries to choose what to do with this data. Of study course, Farooq proceeds to fear about Aina, carrying out every little thing he can to track her and Amaan’s whereabouts.

Ahad Raza Mir is an actor that I have to praise every week for his general performance as Amaan. It’s the mark of a good actor when the audience can acknowledge that the character of Amaan is a damaging 1, one who has manipulated, plotted and schemed his way into Aina’s lifestyle – and nevertheless, viewers sympathize with him. His functionality in the scene exactly where he remembers his family and their demise gave me goosebumps, it still left these types of an impact. Looking at Amaan, the viewer just wishes to maintain him, console him and enable him, due to the fact despite all the rotten matters he has accomplished, he has been by hell and again and he justifies justice. Sajal Aly does a excellent work this 7 days as nicely, particularly in the scene in which she’s remembering bits from the previous. On the other hand, this is an Ahad Raza Mir episode as his overall performance is what stands out – even with Amaan not owning a big amount of scenes this time all over.

Of study course, Natty Khala is now re-moving into the fold and Nargis Bua is conscious of the problem way too, so these women will both support Aina or simply become casualties in the insanity. There are troubles I experienced with this episode, the most annoying a single getting Amaan’s refusal to fill in the blanks for Aina when she was asking him for information outright. Though I understand that every person from Amaan to Nargis Bua do not want to “hurt” Aina, considering her psychological well being struggles, they really should all be upfront with her correct now – primarily thinking about Farooq will use her confusion to his benefit. Episode 26 was not action-packed, once again, and centered on the emotional quotient and bought the wheels turning for the clearly show to go ahead. On the other hand, the clearly show does will need to decide up the tempo a bit and not needlessly drag things out now.

I have individually been loving the flashback episodes and with episode 27, we will, once yet again, be taken into the past to see what occurred to Neelofar (Mira Sethi). When we all know exactly what happened to her and just how ruthless Farooq is, it will be interesting to see it unfold.

