[yeah-yeah-yeahs,-operate-the-jewels-and-the-nationwide-verified-for-pitchfork-audio-festival-2020]

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Operate The Jewels and The National have been verified as the headliners of Pitchfork Audio Festival 2020.

The competition will be held in Union Park, Chicago from July 17-19, with the 2020 celebration marking the 15th version of the festival.

Pitchfork have currently (February 12) verified the whole line-up for the 3-day celebration, with the three aforementioned headliners topping an spectacular bill.

The likes of Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Danny Brown, BADBADNOTGOOD, Dave and Jehnny Beth are among the other acts on the packed line-up, which you can see in comprehensive underneath.

The instant you've all been waiting for…the lineup for Pitchfork Tunes Festival's 15th yr is in this article!

This live announcement follows quickly on from Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O revealing on Australian radio this 7 days that she’s “ready to make some music” with the band once again.

“It feels like time to have anything new out there,” Karen O informed Double J. “But that is nonetheless to materialize, so we’ll see how this yr goes.”

The last Yeah Yeah Yeahs report arrived in April 2013 with ‘Mosquito’, which was their fourth studio album.

Operate The Jewels, meanwhile, not too long ago confirmed that ‘Run The Jewels 4’ has been completed.

The comply with-up to ‘RTJ 3’ is set to arrive later this 12 months, but a launch day has still to be verified.