[yeah-yeah-yeahs,-the-national,-operate-the-jewels-to-headline-pitchfork 2020]

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run the Jewels and The Nationwide are the headliners for Pitchfork Tunes Pageant 2020 it was introduced Wednesday, alongside with the comprehensive lineup for the weekendlong West Loop extravaganza.
This yr marks the 15th anniversary of Pitchfork, which will operate July 17-20 at Union Park (1501 W. Randolph). A 7 days of special events to commemorate the milestone is in the preparing levels aspects will be announced at a later day.
Festival tickets are now on sale at pitchforkmusicfestival.com. One-day passes are $75 three-day passes are $185. The Pitchfork Additionally update, which include special amenities is $385 for a a few-working day pass and $160 for a one-working day move. In addition, payment programs will be obtainable for all tickets around $100.
Here’s a glance at the entire lineup:
FRIDAY
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Angel Olsen
- The Fiery Furnaces
- Jehnny Beth
- Deafheaven
- Waxahatchee
- Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble
- SOPHIE
- Fennesz
- Hop Alongside
- Dehd
- SPELLLING
- KAINA
- Femdot
SATURDAY
- Run the Jewels
- Sharon Van Etten
- Twin Peaks
- Danny Brown
- Thundercat
- Cat Electric power
- Tierra Whack
- BADBADNOTGOOD
- Dave
- Oso Oso
- Divino Niño
- Boy Scouts
- Ezra Collective
- Margaux
SUNDAY
- The Nationwide
- Big Thief
- Kim Gordon
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Yaeji
- Caroline Polachek
- DJ Nate
- Maxo Kream
- Rapsody
- Faye Webster
- Mariah the Scientist
- Dogleg
- The Hecks
- Dustin Laurenzi’s Snaketime
As announced in January, two no cost festival anniversary kick-off functions are using place Feb. 19-20 at the Chicago Athletic Association (12 S. Michigan). Both get-togethers are marketed-out.