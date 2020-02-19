[yeah-yeah-yeahs,-the-national,-operate-the-jewels-to-headline-pitchfork 2020]

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run the Jewels and The Nationwide are the headliners for Pitchfork Tunes Pageant 2020 it was introduced Wednesday, alongside with the comprehensive lineup for the weekendlong West Loop extravaganza.

This yr marks the 15th anniversary of Pitchfork, which will operate July 17-20 at Union Park (1501 W. Randolph). A 7 days of special events to commemorate the milestone is in the preparing levels aspects will be announced at a later day.

Festival tickets are now on sale at pitchforkmusicfestival.com. One-day passes are $75 three-day passes are $185. The Pitchfork Additionally update, which include special amenities is $385 for a a few-working day pass and $160 for a one-working day move. In addition, payment programs will be obtainable for all tickets around $100.

Here’s a glance at the entire lineup:

FRIDAY

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Angel Olsen

The Fiery Furnaces

Jehnny Beth

Deafheaven

Waxahatchee

Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble

SOPHIE

Fennesz

Hop Alongside

Dehd

SPELLLING

KAINA

Femdot

Run the Jewels

SATURDAY

Run the Jewels

Sharon Van Etten

Twin Peaks

Danny Brown

Thundercat

Cat Electric power

Tierra Whack

BADBADNOTGOOD

Dave

Oso Oso

Divino Niño

Boy Scouts

Ezra Collective

Margaux

SUNDAY

The Nationwide

Big Thief

Kim Gordon

Phoebe Bridgers

Yaeji

Caroline Polachek

DJ Nate

Maxo Kream

Rapsody

Faye Webster

Mariah the Scientist

Dogleg

The Hecks

Dustin Laurenzi’s Snaketime

As announced in January, two no cost festival anniversary kick-off functions are using place Feb. 19-20 at the Chicago Athletic Association (12 S. Michigan). Both get-togethers are marketed-out.