Year of the Rat by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

The Chinese calendar is a lunisolar calendar, in which the beginning of each month is marked according to the moon. Although China also uses the Gregorian calendar, most holidays are calculated by the lunisolar method of time registration, and many also celebrate their birthdays with this calendar. Happy 4718, the year of the Metal Rat.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). You will be amazed by the number of people around you that you really admire, a few in your own circle, a lot in the cultural community and a few who happen to be versions of yourself.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Each person travels in a cloud of his own beliefs. You immediately know which personal atmospheres will mix well with yours and which will be unbearable (in this case this is not a day to argue, just go away).

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). According to the hierarchy of Maslow’s need theory, the higher does not become a problem until the lower are fulfilled. In a sense, you are grateful for your complex problems. It is a sign that your basis is good.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Dopamine is to the brain what cupcakes are to the world of carbohydrates. In both cases, little goes a long way. Having fun, anticipating and wanting is unhealthy, even addictive.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). It seems that there are dozens of reasons why you should not do anything and only one reason why you should do that. When the only reason is important enough – such as in love, ethics, family, country – opposition is not consistent.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Enlightenment is a terrible goal because it cannot be achieved or even discovered. Instead, it is a state where it is found that there is nothing to be found. Your peace will come in the moments that you inhabit. No striving.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). People who ask for your opinion only try to find out who you are, where you stand and what you might do for them. They want to know you, like you and trust you more than your inner thought process.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). The philosopher Seneca believed that laughter in the face of fear or staying calm in tumult could only be the result of “a ray of divinity affecting a mortal body.” Perhaps. Or maybe you are there because you did the work.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Yes, you are the prophet of your own story, you generate countless predictions per hour and you see a lot come true. Wisdom is because you are willing and even excited to be wrong.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). You are already in constant cooperation with yourself. Add a few more views from the peanut gallery and it will all get a bit much. It becomes quieter and more fun when you go this solo.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Be creative on paper. How much brainstorming do you have to do to find a real solution to your problem? As much as needed. You will know when you see it.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). You are not sure what is on the other side of your fear, but you can be sure that whatever its qualities you will experience afterwards as the sublime reward for moving courage.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 25). This year rolls in on a float of flowers and waving benefactors who throw candy. Ah, the spectacle! But work prevents you from staying too long at the parade. The coming months will allow you to expand into the joy and liberation that have been an unclaimed destination for too long. This is yours. Grab it and bring it in. Sagittarius and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 27, 2, 18, 33 and 6.

THE RAT YEAR: This Lunar New Year comes at the intersection of taxonomy and mythology with a pressing question: what’s good about a rat?

Historically, millions of people have been killed by rat-transmitted diseases such as plague and salmonellosis. However, many have also been saved by studies in rats, whose behavior, for scientific purposes and purposes, often mimics that of humans. Rats are loyal and show empathic behavior, including making unselfish choices, showing affection, mourning their deaths and even laughing. It also mentions that rats are extremely high on the scale of animal intelligence.

In a mythological context, the rat represents a year in which intelligence reigns, smartness gains and people can turn misfortune into happiness through empathy, morality and proper attention to priorities. This is also an omen for prosperity, because rats were respected symbols of wealth and fertility. (An average female rat can produce six times a year with four to eight puppies per litter.)

As for this year’s metal element, it is a harbinger of hope for the industry, especially transportation and technology. May our better angels lead us to responsible and sustainable solutions in this regard. Happy New Year!

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The intellectual energy of Aquarius includes intellectual developments, including mathematics, the language of science, the cosmos and also the language of music. Hit maker Alicia Keys has birth sun, Mercury and Mars all in Aquarius. Keys also leans in the philanthropy of her character as co-founder of Keep a Child Alive, a foundation that provides medicines to African families.

