Year of the rat: Korean stars born under this year’s zodiac animal

The coming of the Lunar New Year (or seollal in Korean) inaugurates this year’s zodiac animal: the rat! People born during the year of the rat would be intelligent and lively, with refined taste and a loyal personality. In the spirit of 2020, here are a bunch of Korean celebrities born under the sign of the rat!

Jang Dong Gun

This beautiful and robust star was born on March 7, 1972. An experienced actor with dozens of productions to his credit (including the award-winning drama “A Gentleman’s Dignity”), you may have seen him more recently in “Arthdal ​​Chronicles “.

Did you miss the "dignity of a gentleman"?

Yoon Eun Hye

Yoon Eun Hye was born on October 3, 1984 – and somehow she doesn’t look over 25! Another prolific performer, she starred in numerous films and dramas during her distinguished career.

See Yoon Eun Hye in "Love Alert" in 2018!

Seo Taiji

Seo Taiji was born on February 21, 1972 and is considered a legend in the world of K-pop (for good reason). It had a major impact on the development of the K-pop industry in the 90s and early 2000s, and its influence is still undeniable.

Park Jin Young

The founder and producer of JYP Entertainment is a full-blown mega-star, with a long and successful career in K-pop with a recent return in 2019. He was born on January 13, 1972.

Park Bom and Sandara Park by 2NE1

Another Park star born in the year of the rat, the former member and soloist of 2NE1, Park Bom is well known for her unique voice and powerful stage presence. She was born on March 24, 1984. The former teammate and colleague of Park Dara, who is now a brilliant soloist in her own right, was born on November 12 of that year. This also places it under the year of the rat!

Yoo Jae Suk

We all know and love him: he is the “Nation’s MC”, Yoo Jae Suk! Perhaps one of the most easily recognizable celebrities in Korea, anyone who knows Korean television and variety shows knows their wit and sense of humor. He was born on August 14, 1972.

Watch Yoo Jae Suk in "Running Man" here!

Yesung of Super Junior

The lead singer of Super Junior, Yesung, was born on August 24, 1984. He released his first solo album “Pink Magic” in June of last year, and he also participated in the most recent return of the group “SUPER Clap” .

Red Velvet’s Joy

Joy is a rapper and singer with many talents from the Red Velvet girls group, much appreciated for her cute and sparkling personality. She has a career as an aspiring actor and has also appeared in many variety shows. She was born on September 3, 1996.

Kang daniel

Former center of the boys group Wanna One, Kang Daniel now has his own agency and a successful solo career in the K-pop industry. He was also born in 96, December 10.

Kim Jae Hwan

Another member of Wanna One who became a soloist, Kim Jae Hwan was born on May 27, 1996. He is a powerful singer if there was one, and his poignant performances are exactly the kind of excellence and taste that you expect a person born under this year’s zodiac animal.

Chungha

Another alumnus of “Produce 101”, Chungha has created an extremely successful solo career for herself with her catchy songs and exciting performances. Born on February 9, 1996, she truly embodies the refined taste of a person born in the year of the rat!

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, Woozi, Jun and Wonwoo

Pledis Entertainment’s self-produced boy group, SEVENTEEN, is home to many truly talented members, and four of 13 (Hoshi, Woozi, Jun and Vernon) were born in 1996. What do you mean for the year of the rat!

TWICE Momo, Sana and Jeongyeon

We couldn’t talk about powerful 96 lines without mentioning Momice, Sana and Jeongyeon from TWICE. This group of world famous girls does not need to be presented because their talent speaks for itself!

Noy Doyoung, Ten and Kun

The NCT boy group has a dizzying number of members, but that just means that one of them is more likely to have been born in the year of the rat. In fact, there are actually three! Members Doyoung, Ten and Kun were all born in 1996, adding to the already stacked range of 96.

Ku Hye Sun

Ku Hye Sun is a multi-talented creative power – when she debuted as an actress and starred in mega-hits such as “Boys Over Flowers”, she was also a singer, songwriter, director and artist. visual. She was born on November 9, 1984.

Watch his latest drama, "Blood"!

Youngjae from GOT7

GOT7 singer Youngjae is the oldest of the group’s “maknae line”, born September 17, 1996. He has serious vocal talent, as evidenced by his incredible performance on “The King of Mask Singer” in 2017.

Yeonwoo

The former member of MOMOLAND and now the career of the aspiring actress is really starting to take off – she currently appears under the name of Jung Young Ah in a drama entitled “Touch”, after her debut as an actress there just over a year. She was born on August 1, 1996.

Don't miss Yeonwoo in "Touch"!

I.M of MONSTA X

MONSTA X has slowly taken over the western music scene, adding to their influence and winning hearts all over the world. The youngest member of the group, IM, was born on January 26, 1996. His members can testify to his quick wit and keen sense of humor – as one would expect from a person born in the year of rat!

Kim Hye Yoon

Sweet and gorgeous actress Kim Hye Yoon was born on November 10, 1996. She first became famous for her portrayal of Kang Ye Seo in the drama “Sky Castle”, and recently played the role of Dan Oh in the drama of 2019 “You extraordinary.”

Miss "you extraordinary"? Watch it here!

AKMU Chanhyuk

Half of the talented mega duo of singing brothers and sisters Akdong Musician, Chanhyuk was born on September 12, 1996. The couple’s last song “How can I love grief, it’s you I love” was a resounding success marking an all-kill on the graphics. The 96 liners keep coming!

Jennie from BLACKPINK

To complete our list, this magnificent and charismatic sensation member of the girl group BLACKPINK, born on January 16, 1996. She has had incredible successes since her debut – blowing fans around the world with the group’s recent world tour, killing his solo debut, and the shooting of many magazines are just a few of them!

Hey Soompiers! Do you know other Korean celebrities born in the year of the rat? What is your zodiac animal? Let us know in the comments!