yeasayer-sues-kendrick-lamar-and-the-weeknd-about-‘black-panther’-soundtrack-song

Yeasayer have sued Kendrick Lamar and the Weeknd around the Black Panther soundtrack one ‘Pray For Me’.

TMZ reports that Lamar, The Weeknd and their creative teams have allegedly lifted a “distinctive choral performance” from Yeasayer’s 2007 keep track of “Sunrise,” tweaked it and then built it a “material and substantial portion” of their strike 2018 solitary, according to court paperwork submitted on Monday.

The band claims in the lawsuit that the music infringes their ‘All Hour Cymbals’ tune ‘Sunrise.’

The match claims that Lamar and The Weeknd, true name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, modified the recording with “intent to conceal the infringement” and utilised it at the very least 8 times in ‘Pray for Me’.

Anand Wilder of Yeasayer performs Credit Daniel Boczarski/Redferns

The allegedly copied snippet is described as “comprised of male voices singing in their highest registers, with animated, pulsing vibrato.”

The submitting also states: “Despite the processing, Defendants’ use of [Yeasayer’s] tune even so retains each individual of its inherent characteristics… and is right away recognizable as [Yeasayer’s] material.

Yeasayer – who broke up at the end of 2019 – are inquiring for an undisclosed amount of money in damages and earnings from “Pray for Me.”

They also want an injunction to cease all revenue and licensing of the music around the alleged copyright infringement.

NME has contacted reps of The Weeknd for remark.