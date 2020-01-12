Yein de Lovelyz and Yeeun de CLC show their friendship in adorable photos from a recent Hangout

Loading...

Yein from Lovelyz and Yeeun from CLC recently got together for a fun meeting place!

On January 12, Yein went to Instagram to reveal that she and her friend Yeeun had had a good time together. Member Lovelyz shared some cute selfies that Yeeun had taken a bite to eat, writing in the caption, “98-liners, (together again) for the first time in a long time.”

Yein then added their common Korean initials (the names Jung Yein and Jang Yeeun have the same three initials when written in Korean).

In a few minutes, Yeeun commented on the message to express his approval.

Earlier this week, Yein was confirmed for an upcoming season of SBS “Law of the Jungle”. The idol will travel to Palawan to film the reality show in mid-January.

In the meantime, you can watch the latest episode of “Law of the Jungle” with English subtitles below!

