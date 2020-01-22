Yellow Wiggle Greg Page was released from the hospital on stage five days after the collapse

Yellow Wiggle Greg Page was discharged from the hospital five days after the collapse on stage during a Bushfire relief concert in Sydney.

The good news was announced Wednesday on The Wiggles’ official Facebook and Instagram accounts, along with a photo of Page in a good mood.

“Thank you for your questions and concerns about Greg. We are happy to announce that he was discharged from the hospital today and is now on a journey of recovery and recovery at home,” the statement said.

“Your thoughts and prayers for Greg have meant the world to him and his family, but in the future they will ask for some privacy so that Greg can focus on his recovery. Out of respect for Greg and his wishes, we will not share any other updates. Thank you . “

It was on January 17 when Page suddenly collapsed after performing at a charity concert in Castle Hill RSL.

“As reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the Bushfire Relief Performance and was taken to the hospital. He has had surgery and is now recovering in the hospital. Thank you for your kind messages and concern.” an explanation from the group at that time.

Fortunately, the band’s drummer and a sister in the audience rushed to Page to revive him.

“You really brought Greg back,” said Blue Wiggle Anthony Field 9News days ago. “It’s scary. I’m just glad the guys got him back. It was just really hard.”

