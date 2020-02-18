[yellowcard’s-multi-million-greenback-lawsuit-versus-juice-wrld-has-been-put-on-keep]

A $15 million lawsuit submitted by pop punk band Yellowcard from late rapper Juice WRLD has been put on maintain.

Read through a lot more: Juice WRLD’s 20 finest tracks

Yellowcard submitted the fit in Oct 2019, alleging that Juice WRLD’s ‘Lucid Dreams’ illegally sampled their 2006 track ‘Holly Wooden Died’, citing “melodic elements” in the two tunes which they say are “virtually identical”. You can hear the two tracks beneath.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mzB1VGEGcSU?feature=oembed" title="Juice WRLD - Lucid Dreams (Dir. by @_ColeBennett_)" width="696"></noscript>

The band halted lawful proceedings next Juice WRLD’s death at the age of 21 on December eight, and then resumed them a 7 days and a half afterwards.

Now, however, United States District Decide Consuelo B. Marshall has agreed to the defendants’ requests for a stay right up until Juice WRLD’s estate can appoint an administrator.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="522" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FcYDWUnnwRM?feature=oembed" title="Holly Wood Died" width="696"></noscript>

In accordance to paperwork acquired by Pitchfork, he has established a deadline of April 13 for a position update on the probate proceedings.

Yellowcard, who disbanded in 2017, are trying to find $15 million in damages in addition to co-possession of ‘Lucid Dreams’.

Their match names names ‘Lucid Dreams’ producers Taz Taylor and Nick Mira and the labels Interscope and Quality A Productions as co-defendants, as very well as Juice WRLD’s estate.

They are becoming represented by Richard Busch, the Nashville-centered law firm who represented the Marvin Gaye estate in their thriving ‘Blurred Lines’ lawsuit in 2015.

Meanwhile, Juice WRLD’s publisher indicated final month that additional posthumous new music by the rapper is currently being prepared.

“There is nevertheless so significantly additional to occur which will display how resourceful and prolific he was as an artist. This is just the start off of a new starting,” Thomas Scherer explained.