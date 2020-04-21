Yemeni companies provide thousands of coronavirus test kits to alleviate the shortage

DUBAI – A group of multinational companies said Wednesday that it has donated thousands of coronavirus testing kits and medical equipment to Yemen, where a five-year war destroyed the health system and left millions – million vulnerable to disease.

Yemen, with limited testing capabilities, has just reported a case confirmed in the novel coronavirus laboratory, announced on April 10. The United Nations and aid groups are warning of a catastrophic disaster if the disease spreads to a polluted malnourished population.

The International Initiative on COVID-19 (IICY) said in a statement that the first 34 tons of shipment will arrive in Yemen next week and will contain 49,000 virus collection kits, 20,000 rapid test kits, five centrifuges and equipment. will provide 85,000 tests, and 24,000 The COVID-19 nucleic acid test kit.

The IICY was established through the charity arm of multinational Yemeni family conglomerate Hayel Saeed Anam (HSA), Tetra Pak, Unilever, the World Bank supported by the Yemen Private Sector Cluster, and the Federation of Yemen Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

It is partnering with the United Nations to distribute donated equipment, including 225 ventilators and more than half a million masks. The HSA provides the first shipment, the statement said.

To date Yemen has been able to test several thousand people, provided by the World Health Organization. The country is also facing a shortage of fan and protective clothing.

“Yemen’s health infrastructure cannot cope with the pressure placed on the COVID-19 system. We are all afraid that the result will be a huge loss of life,” said IICY Chairman Nabil Hayel Saeed Anam, urging other privateers company sector to join their initiative.

Almost 80% of Yemen’s population, or 24 million people, need humanitarian aid and millions are in need. Only half of the Arabian Peninsula country’s medical facilities work and struggle to deal with other outbreaks like cholera and fever. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington Editing by Mark Heinrich)