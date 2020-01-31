Yemen’s Houthis say they have hit Saudi airports and Aramco oil facilities in air strikes

Yemen’s military spokesman, Houthi, said on Friday that the group had launched 26 rocket attacks at southern Saudi Arabia airports, facilities of oil giant Saudi Aramco and “two sensitive targets deep in” in the kingdom last week.

The Iran group spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said the attacks, first announced on Thursday, were in response to air strikes in Yemen by a Saudi-led coalition that fought the Houthis for the past five years.

The Saudi authorities have not confirmed the strikes and the coalition has not responded to requests for comment.

If confirmed, the attacks would be the first of the Houthis on Saudi Arabia since the end of September, when the group that manages most urban centers in Yemen said it would stop rocket attacks and drone attacks if the coalition ended air attacks on Yemen.

That offer came after the Houthis claimed responsibility for a September 14 attack on Saudi oil facilities that initially halved the output of the kingdom. Riyad rejected the claim to Houthi and blamed Iran for denying it.

After a pause in hostilities in recent months on many fronts, violence has escalated on the front line of Nehm, east of the Sanaa, the capital of Yemen in Houthi, since a January 19 attack on a government military camp killed more than 100 people.

Sarea said the recent Houthi attacks had taken place between January 25 and 30, and the targeted airports were in Jizan, Abha, Najran and Khamis Mushait.

The Yemen war, in which the United States and Great Britain support the coalition led by Saudi Arabia, has killed more than 100,000 people and pushed millions to famine.