[yen-repairs-some-destruction-as-dollar-charge-slows]



FILE Picture: U.S. Greenback and Japan Yen notes are noticed in this June 22, 2017 illustration picture. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

February 21, 2020

By Marc Jones

LONDON (Reuters) – Japan’s yen bounced sharply in early European trading on Friday, as traders swooped back into the currency after its worst 4-day run in many years.

The Japanese currency had shed two% towards the greenback in the prior two days as anxieties about the effects of the coronavirus on Asia experienced spread, but its early burst in London still left it up .5% on the working day at 111.5 yen.

(Reporting by Marc Jones Modifying by Tom Arnold)