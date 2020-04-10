Yeol Ryu Jun Supports others to be able to follow the butler took steps to save the environment

Yeol Ryu Jun encourages others to follow in order to reduce waste and plastic waste.

The actor recently shared a post on his Instagram about the shocking amount of plastic used in the goods. She posted photos of fruit, vegetables, meats, and everything else wrapped in plastic, writing, “You’re not what you buy but #plastic.”

He also pointed out how the fruits were wrapped in uninhabitable plastic and wrote, “Do I order plastic and those fruits also participate in … #plastics.”

She shows photos grocery stores abroad that offers food that is not packaged so that they can bring container or bag that can be used again. She wrote, “I dare people like this in the market in a foreign country! We also have #HaveCourage.”

Most recently, Ryu Jun Yeol posted a photo showing him buying fish on the market by placing a reusable container instead of using it as usual. “I went to the market and woke up to do this,” she wrote, adding that as the hashtag, #HaveCourage.

Ryu Jun Yeol has also made a link to his Instagram bio in a petition from Greenpeace asking for a reduction in plastic waste in the market. The actor previously made a huge contribution to the “Plastic Finals” campaign and it appears he is working with Greenpeace to spread awareness.

Watch Ryu Jun Yeol with Gong Hyo Jin and Jo Jung Suk in the movie “Squad-Hit-Run” below!

Watch Now

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?