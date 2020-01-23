Yeon Jung Hoon to perform opposite Lee Yoo Ri in new romantic drama

It’s official: Yeon Jung Hoon and Lee Yoo Ri will play together in a new romantic drama!

On January 23, Yeon Jung Hoon’s 935 Entertainment agency confirmed that the actor would make a comeback on the small screen in the next drama from A channel “Lie of Lies”. An agency official said, “Yeon Jung Hoon chose” Lie of Lies “as his next project.”

“Lie of Lies” will tell the love story of a true romance that begins with a lie. Lee Yoo Ri will play the role of Ji Eun Soo, a woman who is trying to become the stepmother of her biological daughter, while Yeon Jung Hoon would play the role of Kang Ji Min, a man who falls in love with Ji Eun Soo while helping him in his quest.

Yeon Jung Hoon’s last appearance in a drama was in early 2019, when he starred in OCN’s “Possessed”.

“Lie of Lies” is currently scheduled to start airing in the first half of this year.

