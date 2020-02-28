yermin-mercedes,-andrew-vaughn-homer-in-white-sox-cactus-league-win-over-indians

SOX eight, INDIANS three

Driving, a Mercedes

Course AAA catcher Yermin Mercedes belted a grand slam, a 400-foot furthermore shot to go with his even lengthier blast against the Dodgers Monday, to erase a three- deficit. Mercedes linked versus non-roster invitee Jared Robinson. Though he has not distinguished himself defensively, Mercedes is five-for-9 in five game titles. He is pushing for a roster spot as a third catcher.

No. three in general draft pick Andrew Vaughn homered to left. Vaughn is also getting a fantastic begin to the spring with a double, homer and two walks in 8 plate appearances. Fellow 1st rounder Nick Madrigal went -for-3. He’s two-for-12 with no strikeouts.

Dunning’s 1st live BP

Dane Dunning, a former to start with-spherical decide obtained from the Nationals together with Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez in the Adam Eaton trade, threw his initially live batting apply session as he recovers from Tommy John medical procedures. Dunning confronted Yoan Moncada and some insignificant leaguers.

“That was full go. I was acquiring soon after it,” Dunning stated. “It was a managed hard, but certainly, almost everything was comprehensive go. It’s like that hump I just got more than. It is remarkable for me mainly because I know game titles are coming before long.”

On a day when Michael Kopech — who is forward of Dunning in his return from TJ surgical procedures — experienced another encouraging working day off the mound moments in advance of Dunning threw, pitching mentor Don Cooper felt encouraged about what lies ahead.

“Michael and Dunning are throwing the ball properly,” Cooper mentioned. “Had you not known ideal this next they had been in hurt, you would not know.”

On the mound

The Sox (four-two-one) utilized all minimal league and non-roster invitee pitchers. Proper-hander Brady Lail struck out 3 above two scoreless innings. Zack Burdi pitched a scoreless inning with a walk and a strikeout.

On deck

Sox at Texas, Shock, 2: 05 p.m. Saturday, Drew Anderson vs. Jonathan Hernandez. After lefty prospect Bernardo Flores Sunday, normal starters will get starts off. Dallas Keuchel Monday vs. Padres, Reynaldo Lopez Tuesday vs. A’s, Dylan Cease Wednesday at Brewers.