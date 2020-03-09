Yermin Mercedes’ fourth dwelling operate of spring provides White Sox Cactus League tie

SOX 3, REDS 3

Home operate No. 4 for Mercedes

Yermin Mercedes, the 5-11, 235-pound, swing-tricky-or-never-trouble-swinging catcher trying to power his way on to the White Sox’ roster as the 26th gentleman, strike his fourth home run of the spring and 2nd in two days. This a single, a solo shot against still left-hander Cody Reed, tied the score in the ninth inning.

Mercedes, who has no significant-league encounter, is batting .381 with a 1.410 OPS. He potential customers the Sox with four Cactus League homers.

Yas, sir

Yasmani Grandal, who served as the selected hitter just after catching 5 innings the day ahead of, homered ideal-handed against still left-hander Amir Garrett and doubled to the gap for the 2nd time in two times.

Madrigal Ok

Next baseman Nick Madrigal remaining the match just after diving for a 1-hop smash and using the bounce off his forehead. The Sox explained there is no sign of a concussion, just a bruise over his still left eyebrow. Madrigal, who is batting .222 this spring, entered as a sub for Leury Garcia and did not bat.

A superior working day for the bullpen

Right after starter Dylan Stop permitted 3 runs in a few innings, Steve Cishek, Aaron Bummer, Jimmy Cordero, Kelvin Herrera and Evan Marshall merged to pitch six innings of scoreless reduction. Herrera struck out 3 in just one inning, Cordero fanned two in 1‰ innings and the only batter to get on in opposition to Bummer was Nick Castellanos, who attained on an error by shortstop Tim Anderson, his next of the spring.

On deck

Rangers at Sox, Glendale, 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, whitesox.com, 720-AM, Mike Slight vs. Michael Kopech. Kopech, who will be earning his 1st get started in a video game considering the fact that acquiring Tommy John surgical treatment in August 2018, is expected to pitch one inning. Closer Alex Colome, who has authorized 7 runs and 9 hits — together with three homers — in a few appearances, also is slated to pitch.