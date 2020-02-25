yermin-mercedes’-monster-household-operate-highlights-white-sox’-2-2-tie-vs.-dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cody Thomas and Omar Estevez homered against White Sox correct-hander Ian Hamilton in the sixth inning, and Thomas took a household operate absent from Blake Rutherford with a leaping catch in the Sox’ Cactus League video game Monday at Camelback Ranch that ended in a two-two tie.

There was no stopping a tape evaluate residence operate by Sox Class AAA catcher Yermin Mercedes in the seventh inning, on the other hand. Mercedes’ blast landed on the concourse nicely beyond the remaining subject fence.

Matt Skole tied the game with an RBI double in the ninth (pinch runner Laz Rivera was out at household on the perform), Nicky Delmonico was 3-for-three with two doubles, No. three overall draft decide on Andrew Vaughn doubled off the centre area wall and shortstop Danny Mendick designed an more than the shoulder catch in short still left field to help you save a operate.

Setting up right-hander Alex McRae and lefty Adalberto Mejia, each non-roster invitees to spring teaching, each pitched two scoreless innings for the Sox (one–one). McRae retired all six batters he confronted and Mejia struck out two.

Mercedes goes way deep

Mercedes, a 5-10, 225-pound catcher whose swings are purchased off the “hard, more durable, hardest” menu, related versus Parker Curry and singled in the ninth. A minimal league assortment in the Rule 5 Draft in 2017, Mercedes batted .310/.386/.647 with 17 homers in 53 online games at Course AAA Charlotte. While a prolonged shot, Mercedes could construct a case for the remaining roster location with a solid spring.

It was there for all to see

This was the first televised Sox spring video game on NBCSCH and the previous right until March 13, when the Sox play the Cubs March 13. Only 6 online games ended up scheduled on the Sox’ exceptional station (there are 13 webcasts slated on whitesox.com), which has turn into a griping floor for fans seeking to see what must be an enhanced group. By luck of the draw, Monday’s televised video game featured a single participant — Edwin Encarnacion — who will likely be in the Opening Working day lineup, though first-spherical draft picks Nick Madrigal, Andrew Vaughn and Zack Collins began. “Hopefully they give them a good demonstrate and they are able to really feel very good about them,” manager Rick Renteria reported.

On deck

Giants at Sox (ss), Glendale, two: 05 p.m., Tuesday, whitesox.com, Drew Anderson vs. Kevin Gausman. Sox (ss) at Indians, Goodyear, two: 05 p.m., Tuesday, Bernardo Flores vs. Shane Bieber.