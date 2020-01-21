Yes, announce tour with Alan Parsons Live Project

Yes, a series of four American shows has been announced for March.

Steve Howe, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood, Alan White and Geoff Downes have arranged the concerts prior to their Cruise To The Edge, which will depart from Miami on March 27.

Yes plays in North Charlestown, Clearwater, Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale – and they are accompanied by Alan Parson’s Live Project.

Guitarist Howe says, “We can’t think of a better way to lead our Cruise To The Edge than with five shows in the southeast.”

Drummer White adds: “Florida and South Carolina in the spring sound absolutely perfect for a British band like us. We look forward to seeing everyone for a night of Yes music. “

Tickets for the four shows will be available this Friday (January 24) starting at 10 a.m. ET and the band is expected to announce more North American concerts later this year.

When they return from Cruise To The Edge, Yes returns to the Atlantic for their British and European tour that will celebrate the Relayer album from 1974.

Find a complete list of the tour dates of Yes 2020 below.

Yes 2020 tour dates

March 19: North Charlestown PAC, SC

March 22: Cleawater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

March 24: Jacksonville Florida Theater, FL

March 25: Fort Lauderdale Broward Center

March 27: Miami Cruise To The Edge, FL

April 24: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

April 25: Madrid Box Vistalegre, Spain

April 26: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

April 28: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

April 29: Rome Santa Cecilia-Parco Della Musica, Italy

April 30: Padova Teatro Geox, Italy

May 2: Zürich Komplex, Switzerland

May 4: Vienna Arena, Austria

May 5: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

May 7: Stewintorvariete Halle, Germany

May 8: Berlin Theater am Potsdamer Platz, Germany

May 9: Wroclaw Narodowe Forum Muzyki, Poland

May 11: Tallinn Alexela Concert Hall, Estonia

May 12: Helsinki Circus, Finland

May 14: Stockholm Circus, Sweden

May 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

May 16: Helsingor Kulturvaerftet, Denmark

May 18: Aarhus Train, Denmark

May 19: Monchengladbach Red Box, Germany

May 20: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

May 22: Paris Olympia, France

May 23: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, the Netherlands

May 24: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

May 26: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, United Kingdom

May 27: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

May 29: York Barbican, UK

May 30: Gateshead The Sage, UK

May 31: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, United Kingdom

June 2: Birmingham Symphony Hall, United Kingdom

June 3: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, United Kingdom

June 5: London Royal Albert Hall, United Kingdom

June 7: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland