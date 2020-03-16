“Yes bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6pm”: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das – Business News

Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday that the moratorium on Da Bank would be lifted on Wednesday at 6pm as he stressed that there were quick and strong actions by the RBI and the government to attract a private lender.

Das repeated depositors money is absolutely certain and that there is no need to panic.

“I would like to convey to you the Bank’s depositors that their money is completely secure and that there is nothing to worry about. There is no reason for any undue concern, “Das said during a news conference.

“The basis of the scheme is to protect the interests of savers,” he said.

Das also said the new Yes Bank board will take over on March 26.

The urgent press conference comes amid a widespread call for a rate cut following similar steps by the world’s leading central banks. The US Federal Reserve reduced insurance rates to almost zero over a 10-day period.

The Bank of England also cut rates by 50 basis points, as did the European Central Bank.

If a rate cut is announced, it will be the first rate cut during the meeting since the Monetary Policy Committee was set up in February 2016.

According to PTI, many analysts say RBI has legroom to reduce the rate by 65 bps by June. Some like Barclays and BofA also spoke about the likelihood of a meeting being interrupted before the April 3 policy meeting, PTI reported.

The central bank reduced insurance rates by a cumulative 135bps to a nine-year low of 5.15% between February and October 2019.

More than 6,000 people have been killed, most of them in China since the coronavirus epidemic began in China late last year. The pandemic became extinct in China, but the epicenter moved to Europe, with Italy and Spain being hit hardest, forcing both countries to embark on a complete blockade.

Markets have been in freefall for the past week due to the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on global growth.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped over 2000 points and the NSE Nifty fell below 9300 on Monday. The Sensex fell 3473.14 points or 9.24% and Nifty lost 1034.25 points or 9.41%.

. [ToTranslate tags] Coronavirus [t] Coronavirus symptoms [t] Coronaviruses India [t] Coronaviruses in India [t] Coronavirus news [t] Coronavirus news today [t] Coronavirus vaccine [t] Coronavirus death numbers [t] Coronavirus data [t] ] Coronavirus disease [t] Coronavirus update [t] Coronavirus cases in India [t] Coronavirus cases in India [t] Coronaviruses in Maharashtra [t] Coronavirus in Delhi [t] Coronavirus in Pune [t] Coronavirus in Karnataka [t] Coronavirus Seeker [t] COVID 19