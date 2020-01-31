By now you should know that all good parts of the holiday come from pagan and pre-Christian traditions. Easter eggs and rabbits? Pagan. Christmas trees and Santa? Pagan! But did you know that one of the craziest American traditions, Groundhog Day, also has pagan roots? No? Well, we have you, girls. Let’s explain.

Marmot Day, let’s face it, seems strange. American tradition began in Puxatawny, Pennsylvania in 1887 as a gimmick for the city, but the way to Gobblers Knob to speak to a marmot to see if its shadow was much older. It comes from the Christian Festival of Candles or St. Brigid’s Day, which was itself an assimilated pagan holiday that the Celts called Imbolc.

Imbolc, halfway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox, is the beginning of spring in the Celtic calendar. It is associated with the return of light to the world after the darkness of winter, and so it is also a day on which the Celtic goddess is honored for light and fire, Brigid. Brigid, like Imbolc, was adopted into Christianity and became “Saint Brigid”.

On this Brigid day, the celebrants lit candles (hence the candle fair), made beds for Brigid to visit and bless her house, sacrificed her … and made bets. Weather forecasts were crucial for almost everyone who had relied on agriculture to survive. Before the industrial revolution in particular, farmers would like to know when spring is coming and whether their harvests will fail or thrive. There are many methods, but one associated with Imbolc was not about Brigid, but about another goddess: Cailleach or Beira, the Celtic goddess of winter.

It is said that Cailleach goes to Imbolc to collect her firewood. Legend has it that it will make the day bright and sunny so that it can collect more wood if it wants to spend longer in the world before retiring for the year. So if Imbolc is sunny and an animal looks out of a winter burrow like a badger, a snake or a marmot and sees its shadow, it means that the winter lasts longer.

This is where the little rodent came looking for its shadow. Of course not only the Celts celebrated that. There was a German tradition that Candlemas was also a day of weather addiction, and this tradition came to America via the Pennsylvania Dutch. There are records of marmot festivals before they were officially announced in Puxatawny, but everything goes back to these ancient pagan roots.

Groundhog Day on February 2nd is one of the few remaining relics of a time when we were much closer to the earth and the changing seasons. So it’s a great day to see a Bill Murray classic or hear the excellent. Musically, it’s also a good time to think about where the tradition comes from and, like some people, this is the beginning of spring. Oh, also in France – Candlemas is a day for crepes, that’s a good thing!

