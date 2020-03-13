YES for Central Government employees increased by 4%: Here’s what it means – India news

On Friday, the Center increased the allowance (DA) for central government employees and retirees by 4%, effective January 1, 2020.

The decision was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the government had increased the DA by 4%, meaning the allowance had been increased from 17% of basic salary or pension to 21%.

Here’s what you need to know:

* The decision made by the Center will benefit 48 state employees and 65 retirees, Javadekar said.

* It will be beneficial for 1.13 crore families, he said.

* The rise in valuables allowances, an integral part of the salary paid to government employees, will cost the government Rs 14,595, he added.

* Payments are made from January 1 this year.

* The valuation allowance is given to central government employees and retirees every year from January 1 to July 1, and is usually paid in March and September.

* YES is calculated based on inflation growth and commodity prices. The government is taking into account the all-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers to calculate YES.

* YES is fully taxable and is decided based on the city where the employee’s office is located. Thus, YES is more for urban employees and less for those living in semi-urban areas and villages.

* The Center conducted the Seventh Wage Commission in January 2016, when wages were increased.

