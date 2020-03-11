Yes Lender founder Rana Kapoor’s Enforcement Directorate custody prolonged till 16 March

File image of Rana Kapoor| Anindito Mukherjee | Bloomberg

Mumbai: A special court docket Wednesday prolonged until March 16 the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Of course Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested on funds laundering charges.

For the duration of the hearing, the ED instructed the unique Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA) court docket that Kapoor experienced sanctioned financial loans value Rs 30,000 crore to various entities in the course of his tenure.

Kapoor, 62, previous MD and CEO of the non-public bank, was arrested by the ED in this article on Sunday beneath provisions of the PMLA as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.

He was before remanded in the ED custody until March 11. As his remand ended on Wednesday, he was created right before distinctive court docket decide P P Rajvaidya.

The court docket prolonged his ED custody until March 16 as the central investgating agency had sought it for additional probe.

While searching for his custody, the ED instructed the court that financial loans well worth Rs 30,000 crore ended up provided to several entities when Kapoor was on the bank’s panel.

“Of this, Rs 20,000 crore turned into undesirable money owed. We require to be probe in excellent detail how the funds has travelled,” the company informed the court docket.

The Reserve Financial institution of India (RBI) had previous week imposed a moratorium on the cash-starved Of course Financial institution, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 for each account, and superseded the board of the private sector loan provider with immediate impact.

