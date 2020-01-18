Yes, minister actor Derek Fowlds dies at the age of 82

Derek Fowlds, a star on the Yes Minister television series, died at the age of 82, his family says.

The actor was best known for his role as private secretary Bernard Woolley in the sitcom and its sequel to Yes, Prime Minister, and for his role as Oscar Blaketon in the long-standing police drama Heartbeat.

A photo of the BBC leaflet file from (left to right) Derek Fowlds, Sir Nigel Hawthorne and Paul Eddington in Yes, Minister. (PA / AAP)

Before that, he was known to children as Mr. Derek on the Basil Brush Show, alongside the Fox puppet with the slogan “boom boom!” From 1969 to 1973, who replaced Rodney Bewes as moderator.

The actor died early in the morning on Friday at Royal United Hospitals Bath after suffering from pneumonia that resulted in heart failure from sepsis.

When he died, he was surrounded by his family and is survived by his sons Jamie and Jeremy.

Derek Fowlds (second from left), who plays Oscar Blaketon, on the set of the Heartbeat television series in Goathland, North Yorkshire. (PA / AAP)

Helen Bennett, his personal assistant and longtime girlfriend, told the PA news agency: “He was the most popular man for anyone who has ever met him, he never had a bad word about anyone and he was so respected and revered by everyone.

“You could never have met a nicer person, he was just a wonderful man and I will miss him terribly.”

Fowld’s first professional acting job was seen as a weekly associate at the Prince of Wales Theater in Colwyn Bay in 1958 while on vacation at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art during the summer holidays.

The cast of ITVs Heartbeat (back row, left to right), Derek Fowlds (Sergeant Blaketon), Mark Jordon (PC Bellamy), Nick Berry (PC Nick Rowan) and Bill Maynard (Greengrass) (front row, left to right) )) Tricia Penrose (barmaid Gina), Juliette Gruber (school teacher Jo Weston) and Kazia Pelka (nurse Maggie Bolton) at the start of the series in London. (PA / AAP)

He made his West End debut in The Miracle Worker before appearing in films such as Tamahine, East Of Sudan and Hotel Paradiso, as well as television series such as Z Cars, The Liver Birds and ITV Sunday Night Theater.

He also appeared in After That, This for a number of episodes in 1975.

He played in Yes Minister from 1980 to 1984 alongside Sir Nigel Hawthorne and Paul Eddington before the sequel to Yes, Prime Minister ran from 1986 to 1988.

He published his autobiography A Part Worth Playing in 2015 and his most recent TV appearance was in Doctors in 2017.

