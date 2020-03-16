YES, the bank will get RBI to increase liquidity if needed, says Das – india news

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday assured all depositors of YES Bank Ltd that their money was safe and that there was no reason to withdraw cash in a panic. YES bank has sufficient liquidity and RBI is ready to provide liquidity support to the bank if necessary, Das said.

“I want to tell savers that their money is completely secure. There is no reason to panic or be overly concerned,” he said.

The conviction comes before the moratorium on YES Bank is lifted on Wednesday at 6pm. On March 5, the RBI imposed a moratorium on YES Bank and replaced its board of directors, limiting all depositors’ withdrawals of Rs 50,000.

Das said this was the first instance of a public-private partnership to revive a crisis-stricken bank. Unlike the previous cases, the RBI has decided not to merge the stress bank with a strong bank. Instead, she prepared a bailout plan under which the eight-strong consortium, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), invested 10,000 rupees in the bank. Das confirmed that the DA Bank’s renewal plan is a “very credible and sustainable” restructuring plan.

Das hoped the depositor would maintain loyalty to the bank. “A large number of depositors remained loyal to the bank. I expect that they will continue their loyalty as a large part of the banking sector has invested in the bank. Our interactions with SBI and others give us reassurance that this is a sound and solid plan. “

Defending the plan, Das added that the bank would remain a private sector lender.

“The RBI’s action was very quick and it was taken very quickly. It may be about the types of records,” he said. “Never in the banking history of India have depositors of scheduled commercial banks lost money,” he added.

Das also noted that the RBI wrote to the state governments assuring them of the security of private sector banks and that there was no need to withdraw deposits from these banks.

As part of the DA Bank’s renewal scheme, SBI has taken on almost 49% stake in the troubled private sector lender. Under this plan, large private sector institutions, including Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank and Federal Bank have invested capital in the bank, together with SBI.

