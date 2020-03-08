Yes, the Bank’s founding daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport on her way to London – India news

Rana Kapoor’s daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport

Roshini Kapoor stopped before she could fly to London

The company affiliated with Kapoor’s daughter is under the radar of ED

Yes, bank founder Rana Kapoor Roshini’s daughter was stopped at a Mumbai airport while trying to board a flight to London on Sunday after being apprehended by the Enforcement Administration in the hours of alleged financial irregularities, including suspected money laundering, he said top ED official.

The ED has issued notices of investigation into Ran Kapoor and members of his family, including his wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, Radhu Kapoor and Roshni Kapoor.

ANI reported that Roshini was stopped before she could board a British Airways flight to London.

ALSO BE | ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on money laundering charges

Earlier today, after being arrested around 3 a.m., Kapoor was sent to ED custody by March 11, where he is likely to be questioned over loans granted by Da Bank to Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) that have turned ineffective assets (NPA)) along with other dubious loans that are believed to have contributed to the bank’s current financial crisis.

A news agency report said the company affiliated with Kapoor’s daughter received loans from DHFL. It said the probe would likely consider a possible quid pro quo in DHFL-approved loans.

ALSO READ: Yes Banking Crisis: Rana Kapoor’s family under scan as ED expands probe

Kapoor reported that on Sunday in a Mumbai court, he was defending a DHFL loan to a company affiliated with his daughter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation also registered a case against Kapoor on Sunday to investigate possible corruption and a criminal conspiracy.

The arrest of Ran was made after he was interrogated at his residence in Mumbai on Friday night.

Yes, the Bank is in a financial crisis that led to the intervention of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Government of India.

The bank had a moratorium and the RBI appointed an administrator to see it through the crisis. The bank is battling the NPA and has failed to raise capital. The RBI has banned the withdrawal of more than Rs 50,000 from bank deposits in the 30-day period ending April 3, and has drawn up a plan to inject fresh funds into the bank.

.